A third Norman North senior has settled her college plans.
Shamica Smith is committed to Southwestern Oklahoma State University, announcing the decision in a tweet posted Sunday afternoon.
"I am very proud to announce that I will be continuing my basketball career at Southwestern Oklahoma State University!" she wrote in the tweet. "Thank you to my family, and friends, but most importantly to the man above that makes things happen for me every single day. Thank you to all the coaches that helped me throughout the years for making me the player that I am today. I'm so excited to be a Bulldog."
Smith, who received her SWOSU offer earlier this month, saw significant playing time for the Timberwolves last season. The 6-foot-1 forward added to a dominant North front court, which included her, University of Tulsa signee Jessika Evans and then-junior forward Fatima Black.
The T-Wolves prided themselves on defense, holding opponents to 39.3 points per game for the 2019-20 season. Smith's primary responsibilities included controlling the glass and anchoring the T-Wolves' defense in the paint.
Smith's efforts assisted North in finishing 17-9 and make the area round of the Class 6A playoffs, where they narrowly lost to Choctaw.
The North forward joins fellow seniors Kennedy Cummings and Fatima Black in announcing her college commitment.
Black is committed to Morgan State University, a Division I program located in Baltimore, Maryland. Meanwhile, Cummings, one of North's starting guards, will soon compete against Smith. Cummings is committed to East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, which is an NCAA Division II program that shares the Great American Conference with SWOSU.
Smith also follows in the footsteps of her older brother, Shemar, who signed with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond out of North. Shemar Smith redshirted for the Bronchos last season.
