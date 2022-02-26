MOORE — Norman North coach Al Beal wasn’t sure what to expect from his team when they took the floor against No. 4 seed Southmoore on Saturday night.
The Timberwolves, who battled all season long but didn’t have much to show for their efforts in the way of wins, hadn’t practiced since Tuesday because of the weather.
They communicated with their coach via text message and phone call. They walked through some plays about three hours before the start of the 6A regional tournament.
“We’ll see what we’re made of,” he said.
Beal found out pretty quickly. The T-Wolves overcame a pair of early deficits to take the lead, but fell behind again in the second half and couldn’t catch up in a 44-31 loss that ended their season.
Southmoore (17-6), got 20 points from Zya Vann and 16 points from Maddie Crandall, who made all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter as the Lady Sabercats outscored the T-Wolves 16-5 down the stretch to put the game away.
“Give Norman North props, they came ready to play,” Southmoore coach Kayla Fourkiller said. “They’re well-coached and they hustle all the time.”
Southmoore will face defending 6A state champion Norman High on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the first round of the area tournament.
Norman North fell behind 7-0 and 13-2, but outscored Southmoore 16-4 after that to lead 18-17 at halftime. Freshman Whitney Wollenberg (eight points) and junior Brooklyn Horton (five points) sparked the comeback.
Norman North fell behind 24-20 with 2:48 left in the third quarter but pulled to within two points on a basket by Wollenberg. Her layup with 11 seconds left, made it 28-26 Southmoore. That was as close as the T-Wolves would get.
Beal praised his players for battling all season long.
“I love these girls so much. They mean so much. They work so hard,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a difficult season and they never dropped their head.
“We just had stretches where, offensively, we couldn’t score it, then we just gave up too many easy second-chance put-backs.
Wollenberg finished with 16 points to lead Norman North (4-18).
“I’m excited about what the future holds,” Beal said. “Something’s changing next year. We definitely paid our dues.”