Playing in a state tournament is always a unique experience for high school golfers, but this year's 6A boys state golf tournament offered a few extra touches to make it even more special.
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, which is hosting the state tournament on Monday and Tuesday, will also be the site of an NCAA regional next week. This gave high school golfers the chance to compete on a course that’s been set up for college-level players.
With the wind howling throughout the day on Monday, the course was set up to be a true challenge.
At 6,746-yards on the scorecard, Jimmie Austin was still playing much shorter than it will when some of the top Division I teams in the country tee it up next week. Even still, the greens were were firm and played faster than at most tournaments, according to Norman High head coach Gregg Grost.
“Every player on my team is a member here except two, and they’ve seen this wind before,” Grost said after the round. “They haven’t seen it set up with these kinds of conditions where the greens are probably running 11.5-12 (on the stimpmeter) this afternoon. That’s a little faster than they normally see.”
Over the past several weeks, Grost had been working to add another special quirk to the event — livestreaming. The entire tournament was broadcast in real time online through Gamekast Live.
Pulling that off was no easy task.
As the CEO of the Golf Coaches Association of America, Grost was approached by the company to use their services at college tournaments. Grost was interested in the idea, but said he wanted to see the product in action.
The company offered the GCA the chance to try it out at a tournament free of charge before entering an agreement. With Norman High co-hosting the state tournament alongside Norman North, Grost told the company he knew the perfect place to try it out.
“They’re fantastic,” Owasso head coach Corey Burd said about the livestream. “It’s a long ways from Tulsa or Owasso over here. We’ve got people that are home that are watching (the livestream), and that’s great. I hope we can continue to press this forward with the help of Gregg Grost. He really kind of pioneered this, because he’s done this a lot with the NCAA.”
Gamekast Live provided 18 cameras that were placed around tee boxes, fairways and greens of eight different holes. In addition to watching the cameras, fans at home could keep up with the action through live scoring on golfstat.com
This was achieved by placing volunteers throughout the course to ask players their scores on the previous holes. The volunteers consisted of high school and middle school players as well as their families and friends.
Five rules officials were on the course to assist players with ruling decisions that typically would’ve been left to the players and coaches. Seven officials are expected to be on the course for the final round on Tuesday.
“OU has been amazing,” Grost said. “They’re putting on a great show. All these volunteers, all these parents, that’s all what it’s about.”