Bringing this year’s Class 6A boys state golf tournament to Norman didn’t happen overnight.
It began last summer, when Norman High golf coach Gregg Grost was approached by Josh Gornzey. The former Norman North golf coach pitched Grost the idea of having the 2022 tournament at OU’s Jimmie Austin golf course.
Grost was on board. The former OU golf coach led the Sooners from 1986-2000, winning a national championship in 1989, and was excited about bringing the state tournament back to Norman.
“I felt like we could have a fabulous event here,” Grost said. “It’s a golf town. We know how to run golf events in this town, at Jimmie Austin specifically. That’s why that golf course was rebuilt and redesigned. When it was redesigned in ‘96, that was the whole impetus behind getting it done. That’s why I was involved back then as the coach at OU because we needed to have a championship golf course here that could host events.”
Soon after the process began, Gorzney took an assistant coaching position for the Arkansas State women’s golf team. Grost then began working with Rodney Young, who was the general manager at Jimmie Austin.
The two began working through the details and officially submitted the paperwork to the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Athletic Association. The paperwork included both Norman schools as co-hosts, which had always been one of the central ideas.
“I don’t know if that’s ever been done before,” Grost said.
Once Ryan Rainer was hired as North’s new golf coach last October, he was happy to join the cause in co-hosting the tournament with Grost. For Rainer, it was about more than just bringing the tournament to Norman.
“I think the 6A class deserves to be played at a championship course,” Rainer said. “You’ve got some of the best golfers in the state playing, I think they need to be tested and challenged. Having it at a place like Jimmie Austin, that needs to happen year in and year out.”
“I think it’s pretty important… to show that these two schools are working together to support junior golf in this city and in the state. I think it shows unity. Something unique about golf is you’re competing against everyone, but a lot of these guys are buddies and friends. Even though they want to kill each other on the course, they’re still pals. So co-hosting together kind of shows unity outside the ropes.”
The OSSAA awarded the event to the Norman schools in late October. From there, the efforts focused on raising the money to properly operate the tournament. The Norman High and Norman North booster clubs worked together for nearly three months on an April auction to raise the money.
The fruits of that labor will be seen Monday, when the 54-round state tournament kicks off at Jimmie Austin.
In addition to the five rules officials working Monday and the seven working on Tuesday, there will be live scoring during the tournament at golfstat.com. The tournament will also be streamed live online for free at gamekast.live using 20 cameras that will be set up around the course.
There will also be a pre-tournament dinner Sunday night for the competing teams at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and the tournament will include lunch on both days.
The efforts are more significant than most high school tournaments, Grost said, but the hope is to increase the standard for high school golf moving forward.
“Is it a little over the top for high school golf? Yeah,” Grost said. “But why not? Why not give these kids, these young men, the same experience as student athletes that every other sport gets. There’s nothing wrong with setting the bar high. and that’s one of the reasons we are trying to do this.
“I want to give them a better chance to enjoy their experience for what they’ve earned the right to do over the course of the whole season, but also to set the bar so that other schools who may want to host this championship or others divisions in Oklahoma... go the extra step.”
Norman hosting the state golf tournament also received a boost when the top-ranked OU men’s team was named as an NCAA regional host back in April. The regional, slated to begin May 16, will happen a week after the state golf tournament.
Rainer said the regional is just another opportunity for Norman golfers to see the sport at a high level.
“I think going to be a little more special,” Rainer said. “The fact that [the state tournament is] at a championship course a week before an NCAA Regionals. I think there’s going to be a lot of kids that go, ‘Wow, this is maybe as close as I ever get to playing college golf.’ So that’s going to be pretty special for some. Some kids who are going on to play college golf, it’s [still] going to be the biggest tournament of the year.
Of course, all 12 teams are looking to win a state championship, too. and both NHS and North enter the tournament with momentum.
The T-Wolves won the 6A West regional qualifier at Enid Monday with a score of 282 and North’s Josh Stuart shot a career-low 63 to finish as the individual leader. The T-Wolves are feeling confident heading into the state tournament, but Rainer has emphasized staying focused.
“I think we’ve done a good job at practice having focus and keeping our eyes on the prize,” Rainer said. “No matter what success we’ve had to date, it doesn’t really matter because we still have one big goal we want to achieve.”
The Tigers are also feeling confident after finishing second at Monday’s regional with a score of 293, their lowest of the season.
“You hope your guys play their best at the right time,” Grost said. “...We’re just going to go out there and play. We’re not the favorite. That falls on Norman North, Edmond North and Jenks. But we’re just going to go out there and we’re going to play. and you never know what could happen.”