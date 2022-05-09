After a windy 90-degree afternoon, Jenks High School sits atop the leaderboard following two rounds of the OSAA 6A Boys State Championship.
Harsh conditions did not slow the Trojans down. Led by sophomore Sam Morris, who is tied for fifth place going into the third round, four of their five golfers find themselves in the top 20.
Behind a standout performance from senior Carson Blaser, defending state champion Edmond North sits in second place, only two strokes behind Jenks.
Junior Bo Burton joined Blaser in the top 15, dropping an impressive chip on the green from across the cart path to bolster his performance midway through the second round.
Senior Leyton Kyle’s second-place effort pushed Norman North into the top three after the first 36 holes. Kyle was one of only two players to shoot below par for a round, the other being Broken Arrow’s Alex Bloxham.
At one point, Bloxham sat in first place, but a tough second round led the senior to a tie for 10th place after day one.
Using powerful shots out of the tee box to get deep into the fairways, OU commit and fellow Timberwolves senior Jake Hopper garnered a third-place tie.
Norman North finished seventh in the state tournament last season, but first year head coach Ryan Rainer has helped put his team within striking distance of the first place spot at this year’s event.
“Any time you take over a program for the first year, there’s always challenges,” said Norman Public Schools Director of Athletics TD O’Hara. “To make that transition smooth on his end like he has speaks volumes to his leadership and the impact he’s made with those kids.
Stillwater High School sophomore Grant Gudgel holds sole possession of first place after two rounds, shooting one over par and helping guide his team to the fourth spot on the leaderboard. Gudgel’s moonshot drives in the second round helped the sophomore jump six spots up the ladder.
Norman High rounded out the top five, led by Cameron University commit Carson Wright, who maintains ninth place heading into the second day of the contest.
Tigers’ senior Evan Kelley began to pick up momentum in the first nine holes of the second round.
However, a nine stroke hole in the back nine dropped the senior out of the top 10.
“We didn’t finish very well,” Tiger’s head coach Gregg Grost said. “We played solid this morning… We didn’t take advantage of where we were after about 12 holes today in the second round. If we had, we would’ve been a lot closer to the lead.”
Choctaw’s Preston Albee is the tournament’s top individual performer after Day One.
The freshman is tied for fifth overall after shooting six over par on the first day of the State Championship.
Defending state champion Ben Stoller is one of three other golfers tied with Albee for fifth place.
The Kansas State commit remained consistent throughout the day, but couldn’t grab a hold of a lead in the first 36 holes.
With two teams in the top five, Norman Public Schools is putting on an impressive performance.
After a competitive Crosstown Clash earlier this season, Norman North and Norman High have begun to establish themselves as major contenders in the state this season and for the coming years.
“The fact that both our teams are in the top five… It’s just a special time for these kids, for the community of Norman, their families, our coaches,” O’Hara said. “We’re just really proud that they have a chance to (win a state title) in their hometown.”
The final day of the state championship will tee off on Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.