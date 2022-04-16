Despite temperatures in the 40s and wind gusts, Norman North took down Norman High 6-3 Saturday at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in the second edition of the crosstown clash.
Behind notable performances from senior Jake Hopper and junior Max Courange, Norman North won four of six singles matches, while Norman High earned a single win. The two split a singles match as well.
Each team received a point for winning one of three four-ball points. The Timberwolves and Tigers split the final four-ball point.
“What we’ve worked on is just staying the course, hanging in the fight, keep getting the ball in play, keep giving yourselves opportunities,” Norman North head coach Ryan Rainer said. “Their experience and giving themselves opportunities is probably what led us to the ultimate victory. The score was a little misleading, I think the matches were closer than 6-3 shows.”
The marquee matchup of the event saw Hopper take on Norman High senior Carson Wright. Hopper took an early lead behind a powerful drive that landed the OU commit on the green with one swing.
Wright, a Cameron University commit, didn’t go down easily — the two shifted leads throughout the match. Hopper’s short game proved to be the difference down the stretch, lifting the senior to a hard-fought victory.
Norman North senior Leyton Kyle and Norman High junior Ben Campbell joined Hopper and Wright in their four-ball group. Kyle led most of the round, but a strong back nine from Campbell secured the Tigers’ only singles win of the day.
Campbell began his high school career at Norman High before transferring to Norman North as a sophomore. The star junior transferred back to Norman High before his junior season.
Timberwolves sophomore Dax Rambo and Norman High sophomore Maddox Volentine also went back and forth in their singles match before finishing in a tie. Volentine held a four hole lead before Rambo came storming back to take the lead after the 16th hole.
Volentine fought back, taking the 17th hole to give himself the lead coming into 18. A high-arching chip from Rambo put the underclassman within five feet of the cup before he sank his final putt to end the match tied with Volentine.
Courange faced Tigers junior Quinn Robertson in the other half of the first four-ball group. Courange downed Robertson, granting the Timberwolves a four-ball point and leaving the score 2.5-0.5 after the four had finished their round.
Timberwolves sophomores Mack Moore and Josh Stuart both garnered individual victories in the second four-ball group. Moore took down Norman High junior Dennon Norman, while Stuart defeated senior Tigers co-captain Evan Kelley.
Despite two individual losses in the group, Norman and Kelley secured a crucial four-ball point for Norman High.
“Every single one of those matches was close … 6-3 looks lopsided — it really was not that lopsided,” Norman High coach Gregg Grost said. “Every young man who played today, whether it be for Norman High or Norman North, is better because of today. They competed, it was under the gun, there were people out here, a lot was on the line for them, for pride. Everybody got better, and that’s what this is about.”