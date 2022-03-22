After a promising start to their first tournament, Norman North had a blowup hole to close out the front nine.
The Timberwolves were 16-over heading into the ninth hole, but went nine-over as a team with two bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey. On a cold, windy day at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, the hometown team had an opportunity to lose its focus.
Norman North head coach Ryan Rainer said the team took a moment to regroup on the 10th tee box, and it seemed to help the team settle down. Jake Hopper and Max Courange responded with birdies on the next hole.
The Timberwolves would close out the back nine 10-over par and win the boys 6A State Preview Tournament at 25-over.
“We moved on and we continued to plug along and fight and battle, which was awesome,” Rainer said. “I’m really proud of them for coming out of the offseason and showing that kind of fight today.”
Hopper, a senior who has already committed to play at OU next season, was one-under before rattling off four straight bogeys to close out the front nine. He came back and birdied three of the next four holes to shoot two-under on the back nine with one bogey.
Hopper’s final score of 73 tied Mustang’s Cole Luber for the individual title, which meant the two players would go into a sudden death playoff on what was the toughest hole of the day for the Timberwolves — No. 9.
Luber’s drive landed in the fairway, while Hopper’s ended up in a fairway bunker.
With his ball close to a steep lip, Hopper chose to safely lay up in front of the green. Meanwhile, Luber’s approach shot missed the green to the right and narrowly missed a bunker and a creek.
Luber was able to chip his next shot to within six feet, and made his putt for par to win the individual championship.
“Nine was a beast,” Hopper said. “It was playing 420-yards straight into the wind. That hole was just tough, you have bunkers all down the left side and the pin was on a crown so it was just tough to get it close.”
The Timberwolves won the team title over Stillwater by five strokes.
All five of Norman North’s golfers finished in the top 30. Mack Moore went two-over on the back nine to finish as Norman North’s second-highest finisher (tied-14th, seven-over). Josh Stuart shot 80 and tied for 18th overall. Leyton Kyle finished one stroke behind to take a share of 21st place.
“Really tough conditions, I thought the guys did a really awesome job today staying present and staying in the moment,” Rainer said. “They didn’t let the bad conditions affect them, we knew it was going to be tough, but they all did a really good job of just hanging tough and continuing to fight.”
Norman High finishes 8th
The Tigers started their season with an eighth-place finish at the state preview, led by Carson Wright’s 77.
Wright was six-over on the front nine with a double bogey. He went on to eagle the par-five 13th and bogeyed the 16th hole to finish with a 35 on the back nine and earn a share of sixth place.
Ben Campbell finished tied-36th place at 13-over, while Dennon Norman was tied for 42nd at 14-over. The Tigers were within three strokes of beating out two other teams to finish sixth overall out of 20 teams.