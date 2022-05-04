OKLAHOMA CITY — Syrah Javed and Blaine Bruton turned in solid first round scores to put the Norman North girls golf team in a good position heading into their final round of the 6A state tournament.
Steady rain early in the morning had Lincoln Park’s West Course playing difficult throughout the day. The course, which is listed at 5,782 yards on the scorecard, played longer than usual, which resulted in some first round scores that were higher than average.
The Timberwolves finished ninth out of 12 teams with a team score of 373, which keeps them on pace for the team’s personal goal of finishing inside the top-10.
Norman High’s Samantha Hames qualified for the tournament as an individual and fired off a first round 91 to finish seventh among individual qualifiers.
Javed and Bruton continued an impressive run of golf this season with a pair of 82’s on the first day of the tournament.
“Conditions were tough,” North head coach Butch Roberts said. “They’ve got the course stretched out pretty long and it’s wet. They both could’ve been in the high 70’s pretty easily, we had several three-putts and some loose ones so I’m hoping for a better round from them tomorrow.”
The par-4 fifth hole is listed at 420-yards from the white tees, and with drives being slowed down by standing water, many players didn’t have a chance at reaching the green in two shots. This made it difficult for the Timberwolves' three other golfers, who are all playing in their first state tournament.
Zee Word (101) and Teah Comeau (108) rounded out the Timberwolves top-four scores to help the team finish inside the top-10. Freshman Kennedy Carlson added a first round score of 116.
“They hung in there,” Roberts said. “The best thing about them is they’re not making excuses, they’re not hanging their head and they’re not pouting and crying and that’s something you have to overcome in girls golf sometimes.”
Rain is expected to continue to come at points throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The Timberwolves will once again start on the back nine in the second round, and will be paired with Yukon and Mustang.
Norman North’s first golfer will tee off at around 8:08 a.m. Hames will go off of the first tee at 8 a.m.