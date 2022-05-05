OKLAHOMA CITY — The Norman North girls pushed through another rainy round at Lincoln Park’s West Course to close out the 6A state tournament in 10th place overall.
Four of the Timberwolves’ five golfers posted higher second round scores on Thursday, during a round that was interrupted by a rain delay that lasted nearly four hours. Syrah Javed set a team-low for the second day in a row with an 84.
The sophomore finished with a total score of 166 to finish tied for 15th overall. Blaine Bruton came in 11 spots behind Javed with a final score of 172.
Norman High’s Samantha Hames followed up a 91 on Wednesday with a 98 in the second round to finish inside the top-50 in the individual standings.
Jenks took home the team title after shooting 630 and Rylee Roberts of Edmond North took home the individual title with a score of 152.
NNHS sophomore Zee Word tied her first round 101 on Thursday for a total of 202. Fellow sophomores Teah Comeau (110) and Kennedy Carlson (120) closed out the state tournament with total scores of 218 and 216 respectively.