Severe weather added some unpredictability to the 6A West regional qualifier on Monday, but Norman North and Norman High turned in low scores to punch their ticket to the state tournament next week.
NNHS’ Josh Stuart fired off a tournament career-low 63 to take the individual title. The Timberwolves shot 282 as a team to out-pace the second-placed Tigers by 11 strokes.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be a 36-hole event, but it was cut down to a 18 holes due to inclement weather that was forecasted near Enid.
Norman High was led by Carson Wright’s season-low 69, which put him at third place overall. Ben Campbell wasn’t far behind, finishing in sixth with a 71.
The regional, which was held at Meadowlake Golf Club in Enid, hosted 14 6A teams that were hoping to be one of six teams to qualify for the state tournament at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman.
With a pair of impressive performances at the regional tournament, the two host schools now have themselves in a position to compete for the state title on one of their home courses.
The Tigers finished six strokes ahead of Edmond Memorial and Edmond North, who were tied for third overall. It was Norman High’s lowest team score of the season so far.
Jake Hopper and Leyton Kyle both shot 72 to finish in a tie for seventh place overall. Stuart shot a 29 on the front nine before double bogeying No. 14. He finished four strokes ahead of Mustang’s Cole Luber.
The state tournament is currently scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.