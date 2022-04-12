MOORE — Ten minutes, 40 seconds.
That was the difference at Southmoore Tuesday night, where the SaberCats needed about 25 percent of the game to do 80 percent of their damage and knock off the Norman High girls 5-4.
From the 36:53 mark to the 26:13 mark of the first half, Southmoore, aided by a gale force wind blowing south to north across the pitch, scored four times, turning a one-goal deficit into a 4-1 lead.
Still, it was just enough to get out with a victory, and only just enough because the SaberCats managed a single second-half tally into the gale.
Only just enough, as well, because the Tigers threatened to score two twice in the final 46 seconds, but could only put one of them across.
“They don’t quit,” NHS coach Kevin Chesley said of his team’s charges. “I mean, we had a chance with 20 seconds to tie it up.”
Before offering that thought for publication, Chesley spent most of his postgame talk with his team offering the same thought.
Tempering his disappointment at the onslaught NHS suffered early was the fact he’d had to take his most experienced defender, Maddie Reinke, and put her in the goal with his original keeper, Harper Schindler, waiting to be cleared from concussion protocol.
“Tonight I started four freshmen on the back line, and one who had never really played center back,” Chesley said.
Eventually, that back line collected itself and offered stingier resistance. Yet, before the happened, it was caught ball-watching again and again, allowing Southmoore, despite a numbers disadvantage, to deftly pass the ball through it.
NHS’ Kaylin Simmons opened the scoring two minutes into the game, controlling the ball past Southmoore keeper Kayln Brandt before getting her shot off into the empty net while a SaberCat defender rode her shoulder.
The game turned 67 seconds later, when Eli Silva redirected a Makala Johnson cross past Reinke 36:53 before the half. At the 34:46 mark, it was Silva setting up Johnson and Southmoore had the lead.
Reinke made a couple huge saves to keep it close right after that, yet soon enough Southmoore made it 3-1 at the 26:46 mark on a volley from Johnson. Only 33 second later, Silva set up Hannah Montoya and it was 4-1.
The second half was similar, only in reverse.
The Tigers moved within 4-2 when Aniya Facen headed in a throw-in from Chloe Almond with 32:48 remaining, and moved within a goal when Chloe Soto bent a corner kick directly into the net at the 22:05 mark.
Montoya responded less than minute later to put Southmoore on top 5-3, setting up the Tigers’ furious finish.
Soto connected again, this time from 36 yards on a free kick, tucking the ball under the crossbar with 45.7 seconds remaining.
About 30 seconds later, she got another chance on another free kick from 41 yards. That one was on goal, too and appeared to fool Southmoore keeper Olivia Riggs, who was late off her mark. Still, she stopped it on a short hop and time ran out.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in District 6A-1.
Despite the setback, NHS has still won seven of nine after beginning the season with three losses.
Southmoore improved to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the district, which appears to have three teams — Southmoore, Yukon, Norman — vying for the last two playoff spots in the loop.
NHS has district games remaining against Putnam City, at Deer Creek and at Yukon.
Southmoore has district games remaining at Yukon, against Edmond Memorial and Northwest Classen, and at Lawton.