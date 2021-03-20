High school soccer: Catching up with Norman's six teams, a few of which might go very far

If it feels like the high school basketball season just ended, that’s because it did. That it did, however, means something else.
It means spring sports have begun. Indeed, the high school soccer season is nearing a month old.
In Norman, only Class 3A Community Christian has played a district game, both its boys and girls knocking off McLoud on March 9.
For Norman High and Norman North, the district season doesn’t begin until April 6, though it’s bound to begin with a bang because for the first time in memory, perhaps ever, the Tigers and Timberwolves will open district play against each other.
Forever and ever, NHS and North have been in two different loops, yet that’s not the case this year, as both have been placed in District 6A-1 alongside Deer Creek, Yukon, Edmond Santa Fe, Northwest Classen, Putnam City and Midwest City.
Also, for a change, the Crosstown Clash will not be played at the University of Oklahoma’s John Crain Field. Instead, it’s on campus and North will host.
Out of the gate, only coach Trevor Laffoon’s North girls remain unbeaten.
Though some may forget, to the extent that any Class 6A girls squad has a state championship to defend, that squad is the T-Wolves, who claimed the 2019 crown at Oklahoma City’s Taft Stadium, taking down Mustang 2-0.
Laffoon has identified Deer Creek as a possible state-title favorite, though he sees his own team very much in the mix. The same can be said for North boys coach Khalil Benalioulhaj.
Over at Norman High, though his team is 1-2, longtime coach Gordon Drummond was unequivocal — “We are a playoff team,” he said.
Though the NHS girls are still looking for their first win, the losses have come to good teams and coach Matt Yeoman remains confident in his squad’s growth.
Over at CCS, the girls have rebounded since basketball players and cheerleaders have rejoined the team, while boys coach Joseph Carter believes his bunch may have a state title run in it. One of the reasons he thinks so has been the appearance of Hayden Horn, who most Royals fans may know as a football player.
“He really took me by surprise,” Carter said. “I wouldn’t have thought he’s never played soccer. He’s very athletic. He just came out and stoned me.”
All six teams have been out of action the past week, getting some time off for spring break.
The Tigers are at Stillwater Tuesday, the T-Wolves play host to Edmond Memorial on Tuesday and the Royals actually play host to Crossings Christian on Monday before traveling to Heritage Hall on Tuesday.
Before you know it, the playoffs will be here. Here’s a primer on the city's six high school soccer teams.
Norman High girls
Coach: Matt Yeoman
Record: 0-3 (L, Mustang 3-0; L, Westmoore 4-3, L, Edmond North 2-1)
Key players: D Brooke Goodman; D Natalia Richartz; F Indigo Koch
Outlook: The jury’s out on the NHS girls in the early season. What appears to be clear is, though winless, the Tigers have lost to three good teams in the Broncos, Jaguars and Huskies. They have games coming up at Stillwater and Putnam City, contests they’ll want to win before opening district play as the visiting team in the Crosstown Clash.
That’s a quote: "[We’re] a hardworking driven team. The girls have continued to grow as a group on and off the field. After the short season last year, the seniors have set a fantastic example for the younger athletes to follow.” — coach Matt Yeoman
Norman North girls
Coach: Trevor Laffoon
Record: 3-0 (W, Stillwater 5-0; W, Union 1-0; W, Westmoore 2-1, SO)
Key players: MF Meredith McAlester; MF Presslee Amick; F Becca Tweedy; F Narissa Fults; MF Kendra Hudgins
Outlook: Not so easily, but the Timberwolves are unbeaten and two of their opponents thus far are likely to be playoff teams in other districts. Laffoon believes Deer Creek may be the team to beat in Class 6A, yet sees his team in the mix, too, proclaiming anything less than a trip to the state semifinals would be a disappointment.
That’s a quote: “In the past we’ve always had someone who’s gong to lead us in goals, but I think the goals will be spread out this year … We’re pretty well rounded and have a bunch of girls who can step up and score goals.” — coach Trevor Laffoon
Community Christian girls
Coach: John Drake
Record: 2-4 (L, OCS 9-1; L, Harrah 8-0; L, OCS 10-0; W, Crooked Oak, 3-0; L, Harding Charter 4-1, W, McLoud 7-3).
Key players: MF Grace Mercer; F Cameron Craig; F Bethany Jeffries
Outlook: The CCS girls' early losses to Harrah and OCS are lopsided for a reason. When they were played, both basketball players and cheerleaders who are also soccer players had yet to join the team. Now they’re on board and the Royals fortunes appear to be turning. How far they might turn remains an open question, but coach John Drake sees his squad, ultimately, as a playoff team.
That’s a quote: “We want to get the ball out wide, send it to the middle and shoot as fast as we can. We want to shoot at a high volume and score as many goals as we can … We try to exploit our athleticism.” — coach John Drake
Norman High boys
Coach: Gordon Drummond
Record: 1-2 (L, Mustang 4-0; L, Westmoore 3-2; W, Edmond North 1-0)
Key players: MF Angel Velasco; MF Griffin Storm; F Alvaro Gonzalez; F Chuy Velasco
Outlook: Still coached by the timeless Gordon Drummond, the Tigers may follow a familiar storyline, getting dramatically better as the season goes along. Should that happen, it would mean NHS will have learned how to excel in a new alignment, as Drummond has chosen to go with three defenders in the back, five in the midfield and two forwards up top.
That’s a quote: “The bulk of the play is in the midfield and if you can get the numbers in the middle of the field, then you can have the bulk of the possession. I think we’ve demonstrated … that defensively we’re strong enough. Our challenge is going to be offensively.” — coach Gordon Drummond
Norman North boys
Coach: Khalil Benalioulhaj
Record: 2-1 (W, Stillwater 4-0; L, Union 3-1; W, Westmoore 2-1)
Key players: MF Ezra Moser; MF Braden Shipman; D Nick Dionisio; D Jonathan Berryhill
Outlook: Benalioulhaj sees North and several other programs in much the same boat this season. That is, nobody’s that high on experience as even every team’s best seniors were still just sophomores the last time they played a full season of high school soccer. That will put the onus on squads that play well together, he believes, and he happens to believe his is one of those teams.
That’s a quote: “It’s not completely wide open. Some schools have more talent, but every team is young. I feel we’re in a pretty good position because we have some seniors stepping up.” — coach Khalil Benalioulhaj
Community Christian boys
Coach: Joseph Carter
Record: 4-2 (L, OCS 1-0; W, Harrah 10-1; W, Woodward 3-1; L, OCS 1-0; W, Harding Charter 6-1; W, McLoud 4-0)
Key players: MF Jasper Cain; GK Ifeoluwa Okediji; D Hayden Horn; MF Thomas Laffin
Outlook: The Royals have reached one state championship game in their soccer playing history and Carter believes this one could play for one, too. He’s also terrific at describing his players. Jasper Cain, a sophomore, he said, has “really taken the team by the scruff of the neck” and Thomas Laffin “goes into every tackle like it’s his last.”
That’s a quote: “We’ve got a really technical team, we’re really good at sticking to the gameplay for the full 80 minutes of the game, just non-stop … We’ve got a lot of good athletes on the team.” — coach Joseph Carter