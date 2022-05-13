It’s not that the Norman North boys soccer program has been in desperate need of success.
The T-Wolves’ six championships are tied for the third most of any program in the state, impressive considering the school wasn’t founded until 1997. Four of those championships came in a six-year span between 2010-2016.
North has a chance to add one more ring to their collection at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when they face off against Mustang in the state championship game at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
In the context of North’s success as a program, it’s not particularly surprising that the T-Wolves made it to this point. But after a couple of disappointing seasons recently — relative to the T-Wolves’ high standards — their path back to the championship game this season stands out among the rest.
•••
North’s current players are aware of the program's success. It’s what stood out to senior Nick Dionisio before he joined the team his freshman year.
“Just growing up coming and watching North [play], they made the playoffs every year,” Dionisio said. “So getting back to the top is a really big thing for me.”
That’s been the same goal for fellow senior Bond Blackman.
“My goal is to win state,” Blackman said. “Since freshman year, I’ve always wanted to win state. That’s always been in the back of my mind.”
That goal only intensified for this senior group after a few tough seasons.
The T-Wolves made it to the state quarterfinals in 2019 — their freshman year — after posting a 6-1 record in district play before losing in a shootout against Westmoore.
The 2020 campaign ended abruptly after just three games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely a shocker,” Blackman said. “That was my first year on varsity… so I was super excited. I feel like we had a really good team that year, so for it to get cut short was really disappointing.”
The group’s 2021 season might’ve been even tougher. After a 3-2 win against U.S. Grant in the first round, they fell apart in a 6-1 loss to Mustang in the quarterfinals.
“Last year, [we had] a good team,” said North coach Khalil Benalioulhaj, who was hired prior to the 2019 season. “I think we weren’t on the same page when it mattered.”
It was that lesson that resonated with the Tigers this season.
•••
If anyone knows what it takes to win a championship, it’s Benalioulhaj. The North coach was on a player on the T-Wolves’ roster when they won a championship in 2010.
His message to the team has stayed the same, especially heading into this season: to win a championship, it takes unity.
“I tell them all the time that the teams that win championships aren’t necessarily the most talented. They’re not even necessarily the most hardworking. But they’re the most unified,” Benalioulhaj said. “They’re the most aligned. They’re on the same page. They work together. They hold each other accountable. That takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of time to build that chemistry and that belief and that commitment to buy in.”
That quest for unity was put to the test when the T-Wolves struggled to begin this season.
With Dionisio sidelined the first few games, the team lost its season opener to Norman High in a shootout and dropped the following game to Deer Creek. Five games into the season, the T-Wolves were 2-3.
Dionisio said there was frustrations early in the year.
“We had to all come to the locker room and as a team, we talked about what we wanted from the season,” Dionisio said. “We all decided that we wanted to get to state, and we wanted to have fun.”
Things quickly changed after that tough start. The T-Wolves won all six of their remaining district games, including a pivotal overtime victory at Putnam City North, to finish in first place in district 6A-2.
The defense has led the charge on the field, as the T-Wolves have only surrendered two goals in their last nine outings. They’ve outscored their three playoff opponents 6-0 thus far.
But Dionisio, Blackman and Benalioulhaj agree the formula for their success goes deeper.
“This team just seems a lot different than those other teams,” Dionisio said. “Everyone wants it the same. Everyone wants to win. Everyone feels like they're supposed to be here and has a part in the team… I think it's just a sense of togetherness that we haven't had the past couple of years like there's been like division in the past.”
“Everyone's doing their job,” Blackman added.
The seniors are quick not to give themselves the credit. Both Dionisio and Blackman point to younger players who have made sizable impacts.
“One of the main reasons our defense is so good is Miguel [Madrigal],” Dionisio said. “He's a freshman, and he's the best freshman I've seen at North in the last five years. I mean, he's special.”
“We play three up top [on offense.] It’s me and two juniors, Bostyn [Carroll] and Owen [Whitman],” Blackman added. “I’m definitely the least talented."
It’s been that leadership from the seniors, Benalioulhaj said, that has helped build the unity.
"[The coaching staff] grabs breakfast every Friday morning with the seniors, and I tell them, ‘You have a responsibility to these young guys that are looking up to you each and every day,'" Benalioulhaj said. "'You guys are the ones they're going to be telling stories about when they’re seniors. You guys are the ones that they're going to remember and act after. And so they take that to heart and they do a great job of building relationships with the younger guys.”
•••
It took grit, but a late goal in overtime against Jenks put the T-Wolves into the state finals game against Mustang, the same team that ended their season last year.
The two teams already met earlier this season, a game the T-Wolves won 1-0.
“I told the boys that's what you have to remember,”Benalioulhaj said. “Yeah, we beat them 1-0 but last time, when it really mattered in an elimination game, they wiped the floor with us.
“I think the state sees this as an underdog. I think a lot of the teams around the state think that we have an easy path in the playoffs. They think that we shouldn't be here. They think that Mustang is a better team than us and will win and I'm fine with them believing that. Because that means we have to go prove it. And I think we can go prove it, but we have to go earn it. It's not given to us and I'd rather work from that underdog position.”
Of course, the T-Wolves want to win championship No. 7. But for Dionisio, a win Saturday would mean something bigger.
“I think this is the year that we reestablish that we're the best soccer school in the state,” Dionisio said.