The last time the Norman High and Norman North boys found themselves on the same pitch, in the same position, trying to reach Class 6A’s final four, came nine years and two days earlier.
In that one, like Friday’s contest at Bryan Young Memorial Field, the Tigers had won the season’s first Crosstown Clash, even by a shootout, just like this season.
North, though, won the quarterfinal rematch, ultimately claiming a shootout victory that required an impossible 24 kicks to decide.
This one?
Not quite the same classic, just a very hard fought game from both sides. and given the shots, the possession, and the way it felt to watch it, North’s 2-0 victory felt about right.
There was a moment, in the final minute, that might have put all 80 minutes into perspective.
NHS’ Dylan Garn controlled the ball along the left edge and, marked closely, maintained possession along the end boundary before getting off a cross about three feet off the ground bound to zip across the goal mouth. North keeper Carter Higgins speared it instead, making his most aggressive play on the ball of the night.
Garn had to work so hard just to create the ball he played, which was not a shot, nor a ball any of his teammates would have a play on. and the biggest moment of the night from Higgins did not even require him keeping the ball out of the net, only stopping it from crossing in front of it.
“We didn’t create enough chances,” NHS coach Gordon Drummond said.
They didn’t because they couldn’t.
The contest slowly became a North operation.
The Timberwolves outshot the Tigers 11 to 4. NHS keeper Rafael Trinidad couldn’t stop the two goals and finished with four saves. Higgins didn’t give up any goals and only had to make two saves.
NHS finished with a big corner kick advantage, 6 to 3, but couldn’t turn them into great chances.
The closest the Tigers came all night occurred on back-to-back corners moments after falling behind 1-0. Both turned into tug-of-wars inside the box, one team scrambling to clear and the other to nudge the ball over the goal line. Though the Tigers came close, in neither case did they force Higgins to make a save.
North scored the only goal it would need with 34:24 remaining when Owen Whitman let fly with a shot from the left side, bouncing it off a defender that gave Bond Blackman a shot at the rebound. Bond’s shot was a left-footed howitzer Trinidad had no chance to stop.
“We didn’t really have anything going in the first half,” Blackman said. “We finally settled down and started to play our game.”
Five minutes later, as the Tigers pressed to pull even, North launched a counter down the left side. This time, Blackman found Bostyn Carroll, whose left-footed swing looked a lot like his had five minutes earlier. Trinidad couldn’t stop it and the final score was forged.
The Tigers finished their season 12-5 with a 6-1 mark in District 6A-1.
The T-Wolves, who began their season with three straight losses, moved to 10-4 and will take on Jenks at 8 p.m. Tuesday, back home, trying to put themselves in position to claim the program’s first state title since 2015.
As it turned out, the North just had to get healthy and adjust to its new 3-4-3 alignment: three in the back, four in the midfield and three up front.
“Once we got settled into it, over the course of the season, it’s been great,” North coach Khalil Benalioulhaj said. “We’ve had a lot of shutouts and we’ve had a lot of goals.”
Enough to reach Class 6A’s final four.