DEER CREEK — The Deer Creek boys are really good. Friday night, playing on their home field, they welcomed Norman North only to send the Timberwolves packing the recipients of a 5-1 loss.

North netted its only goal with 19:23 remaining from Bond Blackman, who finished off a rush with a rocket from the left side of the penalty box. 

Seemingly huge at the time, it lifted North within 2-1.

It was just North’s fourth shot of the game and Deer Creek was already in double digits. Nonetheless, the T-Wolves were suddenly back in it.

Yet, all the goal seemed to do was light a fire under the Antlers, who scored with 17:14 remaining, 12:28 remaining and 5:45 remaining.

Tyner Ferguson netted Deer Creek’s third and fifth goals.

Eli Berry, who also put the Antlers’ up 1-0 with 22:37 remaining in the first half with a header off David Meacham’s corner kick, scored the fourth goal, too.

Kaleb Trussell had Deer Creek’s remaining goal. He also assisted Ferguson’s first goal.

North fell to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in District 6A-1. Deer Creek improved to 10-2 and 5-0.

Momentarily, at least, the Norman High boys, 3-1 in the district, occupy the second spot behind the Antlers.

North is back on the field Tuesday, playing host to Midwest City.

