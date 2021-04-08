High school soccer: Don't call it a repeat as North girls, a game at a time, push toward another title

The time on the clock was 22:52 when, one senior to another, Meredith McAlester delivered a corner kick to Lindsey Miller, who deftly headed the ball past Edmond Santa Fe goalkeeper Remy Redmon.
It was a nice senior night moment for the Norman North girls, who’d already received a goal from Jada Ryan and two from Narissa Fults, a junior and freshman. Ryan, as it happened, would wind up getting a second tally, Fults on the assist.
Beyond McAlester and Miller, the teams remaining seniors honored between games Thursday night at Bryan Young Memorial Field included Rylee Hunter, Kenady Humphers and Prestley Gabriel.
What’s interesting is, while that group has played key roles on this bunch of Timberwolves, who remained unbeaten via Thursday’s 5-0 victory over the Wolves, they hardly played one on North’s last state championship team, which, believe it or not, was also Class 6A’s last state championship team, in 2019.
“They’re super talented,” North coach Trevor Laffoon said, speaking of this year’s group, though his 2019 charges probably were, too. “The biggest thing for me is just consistency and I think, right now, it’s starting to come together a little bit.”
Perhaps more than that.
The T-Wolves don’t have a perfect regular season in the bag but they’re very close.
Thus far, it’s eight up, eight down, with games remaining at Putnam City and Deer Creek, back home against Midwest City before finishing at Yukon.
Putnam City and Midwest City will not be challenges. Yukon is a likely playoff team, yet fell 3-0 to Deer Creek, which has yet to lose in District 6A-1, but only eclipsed Santa Fe by a single goal, the team North topped by five Thursday.
Ryan and McAlester are North’s only two players to have played much of a role two years ago. Ryan started but missed the entirety of the playoffs with a back injury. McAlester played regular minutes in reserve.
Though North is attempting to win its second straight state championship, should it reach the title game, just about every player on the pitch, literally, will be playing for their first title.
“I’m really proud of how far we’ve come,” McAlester said. “We left last season really upset and thought we could accomplish a lot.
“Having a whole new season, I don’t think we’re taking any games for granted. We’re just trying to push through and do the best we can each game.”
They really are.
To the point, they say, they don’t have conversations amongst themselves about the playoffs or a chance to win a state championship.
“We’re focused more on just who we’re playing next and how we can improve this game to the next game game,” Miller said. “We don’t want to worry too much about something that’s not even here yet.”
It may be easier not to look ahead this season.
Every team, every year, in every sport prior to the coronavirus’ arrival recently failed to win a state championship or, for a lucky few, won one and hope to repeat. This season is unlike all the others.
Nobody’s had the opportunity to earn a state title in almost two two calendar years.
Another factor at play should make the playoffs more interesting, while also helping keep the T-Wolves’ heads straight.
In past seasons, teams from the east and west sides of the state have shared districts or met on the pitch prior to district play beginning, but the virus has changed much of that.
The T-Wolves beat Union the second game of the season but have played no other east-side program and only District 6A-3 includes programs from both of the state’s metroplexes.
While North is Clas 6A’s only unbeaten team, Jenks is 8-1 and unbeaten in District 6A-4 heading into tonight’s game at Owasso and Broken Arrow is 7-1 and unbeaten in District 6A-3 heading into tonight’s game against Edmond Memorial.
How the best squads from each side of the state stack up against each other is nothing to be concerned about for another month.
Thursday, the T-Wolves were very good. Santa Fe entered with only one win, but had lost to everybody — Southmoore, Memorial, Mustang, Edmond North, Deer Creek — by the same margin, one goal.
The Wolves weren’t that close for very long against North.
Laffoon is clear.
His team’s committed to taking it a game at a time.
“That’s what we talk about every day,” he said. “Don’t give up goals and put our chances away, and we’re doing a great job of that.”
To date, North has netted 32 goals and allowed three.
The T-Wolves really could win it all. Not that they’re thinking about it.
“It’s just tomorrow,” Miller said.
Tomorrow looks good.