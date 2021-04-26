Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.