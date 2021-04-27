The Norman High boys still don’t know if they’ve reached the Class 6A soccer playoffs.
Should they get there, the Tigers know they’ll be traveling to face District 6A-2 champion Mustang in the first round on May 4.
The Norman North boys know they’re in the playoffs, but don’t know if they have home field in the first round as the No. 2 team in District 6A-1 or if they’ll be traveling as the No. 3.
Tuesday, two games were scheduled that would have settled the Class 6A brackets, but inclement weather pushed both to Thursday.
One of them, U.S. Grant at Edmond North, which would have settled District 6A-2 seeding, will have a bearing on who the Timberwolves face in the first round of the playoffs as a second- or a third-place team.
More central to the Tigers’ and T-Wolves’ fortunes, however, was the game scheduled for Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City between Northwest Classen and Putnam City.
If Northwest Classen defeats Putnam City on Thursday, Norman North finishes No. 2 in District 6A-1, Northwest Classen No. 3, Norman High No. 4 and Putnam City No. 5 and out of the playoffs.
If Putnam City defeats Northwest Classen, the Pirates move all the way to second, North falls to third, Northwest Classen to fourth and Norman High fifth and out of the playoffs.
In the world that includes a Northwest Classen victory and the T-Wolves and Tigers both reaching the postseason, Norman North would welcome U.S. Grant to Bryan Young Memorial Field in the first round of the playoffs, presuming Grant knocks off Edmond North on Thursday.
If Edmond North were to defeat Grant, Norman North would welcome Westmoore on the first night of the playoffs.
In the world that includes a Putnam City victory, knocking out Norman High, Norman North finishes third in District 6A-1 and travels to Edmond North the first night of the playoffs, presuming Edmond North defeats U.S. Grant.
If Grant were to defeat Edmond North, Norman North would travel to Westmoore.
It’s messy.
Thursday, weather permitting, it will finally be clear.
