A lot of time had passed since the Noble girls soccer team had been on the field with Piedmont.
That first game, the season opener back on March 1, saw the Bears’ offense work in typical fashion with three goals. But they struggled to hold onto their three-goal lead, and Piedmont came away with a 4-3 win.
The Bears had won 12 straight games since then, including a 1-0 home win against Carl Albert Tuesday to open the Class 5A playoffs. That win set up a rematch with Piedmont Friday night, this time with a chance to advance to the state semifinals.
But it didn’t end in the revenge they were looking for, as the Bears fell 4-0 to Piedmont in a loss that ended their season.
It was an atypical offensive outing for the Bears. Led by Oklahoma State signee Sami Allen — who’s scored more than 60 goals this season — the Bears’ offense averaged nearly 5.5 goals per game heading into Friday’s game.
But the offense never found its footing against Piedmont.
“We definitely came out flat in the first half. We weren’t finding feet well,” Noble coach Kassie Byrd said. “We’re a team that has a really great pass game, and we didn’t come out with our pass game. That really affected us.
“This group of girls, we always get onto them because they don’t come out and play super confident. They’re such good girls, we’re like, ‘Come out and play like you know how good you are.’ But they came out flat… I just don’t think they were there mentally today.”
Unfortunately for the bears, Piedmont didn’t come out flat.
It took a few shots, but the Wildcats eventually notched their first goal just eight minutes into the game. They executed perfectly on a corner kick with 10:30 left in the first half, as a Piedmont player scored off a header to give the Wildcats a 2-0 halftime lead.
It would’ve likely been a bigger lead had it not been for five first-half saves from goalie Addison Amrein. The Wildcats had nine shots on goal in the first half, compared to the Bears’ four.
“Addison played great,” Byrd said. “She played great against Carl Albert the other night, too. Definitely the MVP of our defense.”
There were glimpses of the Bears’ high-powered offense, but they were unable to take advantage of opportunities. In the first half, they narrowly missed on two free kicks from just outside the box, and an attempted header on a corner kick missed right before halftime. Gabi Black nearly scored on a header in the second half, but the ball hit the top crossbar and bounced away.
Piedmont scored just 10 minutes into the second half and capped the day off with a goal at the 5:38 mark.
“We definitely did have some opportunities,” Byrd said. “Even in the second half, we had spurts of greatness here and there. But we’re not used to losing. So the way the girls reacted to those [Piedmont] goals, they weren’t used to reacting to stuff like that. It was just a lot of mental stuff today. We had several opportunities in the first half and a few in the second.”
While the Bears lost, they finished the season with a 12-2 record, a district title and just one game short of a second-consecutive trip to the state semifinals.
“Right now, we’re upset,” Byrd said. “But this senior class, we’ve coached them since they were in seventh grade. The last six years, I can count on two hands the amount of losses they’ve had. They’re a great team. They won district. We only had two losses this year, both of them were to Piedmont.
“We couldn’t be more proud of them.”