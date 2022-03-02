On May 3, 2013, in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, the Norman High and Norman North boys played a time-capsule of a game.
After 100 minutes of soccer decided nothing, a shootout, designed for 10 kickers, five from each team, was called upon to decide the game.
Ten kickers decided nothing.
Nor did 14, 18 or 22.
Indeed, the game was not decided until 24 penalty kicks had been attempted.
Seven weeks after losing to the Tigers in the regular season’s Crosstown Clash, North prevailed, moving on in the postseason.
After what happened Tuesday night at the University of Oklahoma’s John Crain Field, in front of more than 2,000 spectators, the same order of events that occurred eight years ago is back on the table. Good chance, NHS is happy to take that risk.
This time, the shootout demanded just the 10 kickers it’s supposed to demand.
NHS senior Colyn Wade closed the contest by beating North keeper Will Sutherlin with a shot into the net’s high-right corner, handing the Tigers a 2-1 victory, their first over the Timberwolves since 2019.
Zach Lopez and Till Reisner also delivered for the Tigers in the shootout, yet the hero of it, believe it or not, did not play at all until the shootout.
Proving he can still adjust on the fly, NHS coach Gordon Drummond, entering his 38th year leading the program, moved Harry Powers, who’d made eight stops in regulation, out of the net and inserted Rafeal Trinidad for the shootout.
One North shooter shot high over the crossbar and Trinidad made two saves, stoning both Alex Sonne and Owen Whitman.
“Just waiting for the moment,” Trinidad said.
Sutherlin also made two stops, but NHS found the net on the rest.
Trinidad said his approach amounted to “keeping my calm” and after he made the first stop on North’s first try, confidence ceased to be an issue.
In some ways, it was a typical Clash, with North owning most of the action, getting off more shots — 15 to 6 — yet never exactly putting NHS on its heels; the Tigers comfortable, like many NHS squads before them, spending most of the game defending their own end.
“We were struck, initially, by the speed of their defense,” Drummond said. “It took us a little while to get going, but we did and had lots of energy and lots of heart.”
Just under 5 minutes to play in the first half, the Tigers’ Diego Leal played a perfect cross where Dylan Garn could just reach it at the doorstep, tucking it past Sutherlin for a 1-0 lead.
North evened things with 9:09 remaining when Bond Blackman just got his header — off North’s 13th corner kick — past Powers and beyond the goal line by only inches before NHS’ Marcial Trejo kicked it back out.
Previously, NHS defender Quinn Swatek made a save similar to the one Trejo attempted, pulling the ball off the goal line after Sonne had redirected a free kick beyond Powers’ reach.
Drummond wasn’t wild about the game going to penalty kicks.
“We have not had great success with shootouts,” he said.
This season, however, the Tigers are perfect.