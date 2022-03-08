The previous meeting between the Norman North girls and Southmoore saw the T-Wolves escape with a 3-2 win in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
During their game Tuesday, it was clear early that wouldn’t be this case this time around. Presslee Amick scored the opening goal within the first 40 seconds, scoring from just a few feet out to put the T-Wolves up 1-0.
That was just a sign of things to come for the T-Wolves.
By the time the game ended, Narissa Fults had scored two goals and Becca Tweedy scored the other two as the T-Wolves capitalized on several opportunities offensively.
Outside of a late Southmoore goal, the Norman North’s defense shutout the SaberCats and the T-Wolves strolled to a 5-1 win, their third straight victory to open the season and their 26th consecutive win since 2019.
“We controlled most of the game,” North coach Trevor Laffoon said. “The biggest thing for us is making sure when we do have the chances that we have, we put them away… We created 16 or 18 shots that were good shots. Obviously we only put five away, but the goals we scored were good goals.”
The T-Wolves will face another familiar foe in their next outing, traveling to Edmond North for a rematch of last season’s state championship, where the T-Wolves won 2-1. Gametime is set for 6 p.m.
Norman North girls fall in close one at Mustang
Mustang got on the board early, scoring in the ninth minute.
But the Tigers responded just three minutes later, as Aniya Facen scored to even the game at 1-1. But Mustang responded again to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Mustang scored the third goal with eight minutes remaining in the second half to firmly take the lead, but NHS’ Jenna Cabbiness scored on a corner kick to cut the deficit to one. But the Tigers ran out of time as they fell 3-2 Tuesday at Mustang.
“We really [have played] the three best teams on the west side of the state to start, and they played really well tonight,” NHS coach Kevin Chesley said. “They left it all on the field. That’s all I can ask of them.”
The Tigers drop to 0-3 on the season and will look to bounceback at home Thursday against Moore. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
NHS boys survive another shootout, beat Mustang
The Tigers were in four shootouts and only won one.
This year in three games, they’ve already had two shootouts and won them both. The second one came Tuesday night at Mustang.
NHS’ Dylan Garn scored a goal late in the first half that proved to be enough to force a shootout, as the teams ended regulation tied at 1-1.
The Tigers made their first five shots in the shootout, but so did Mustang. It came down to the sixth shot and Rafael Trinidad, who had been the Tigers’ goalkeeper in the shootout, stepped up and made it.
Mustang’s shot hit the crossbar, giving the Tigers a 2-1 win.
“It really is big because the lesson is we can handle the pressure,” NHS coach Gordon Drummond said. “It’s going to be tense, but we’ve been there before. … So the boys have a good feeling about what they can do, and down the road this will make a difference.”
The Tigers will look to build on their momentum at home against Moore. Game time is set for 8 p.m.