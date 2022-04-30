It wasn’t a perfect season for the Norman North girls by its standards, but it was enough to give the T-Wolves plenty of confidence about their chances heading into the playoffs.
The Timberwolves are riding a historic stretch in recent seasons. In addition to winning state championships in 2019 and 2021 (North was 3-0 when the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19), Norman North entered the season having won their last 25 games.
The T-Wolves hadn’t lost since their 2019 regular season finale, when Edmond North finally broke through for a 2-1 win in penalty kicks. Several weeks later, they competed in tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala. and were handed their second loss of the season to Westminister (Atlanta), who was ranked the No. 1 team in the country by Top Drawer Soccer.
After that loss, Norman North only gave up two more goals the rest of the season, outscoring their final seven opponents 54-2. The Timberwolves closed out the regular season with a 6-0 win over Mustang to win the district title.
Though the team brought back a big chunk of its players from last season’s team, North coach Trevor Laffoon said the T-Wolves are in a different place than they were entering last season’s playoffs, and injuries have played a big role in that.
“Honestly I think that last year and this year were a little different,” he said. “We’re old again this year. We only lost three starters from last year’s team, but we’ve played one game where we’ve had a full team (against Mustang).”
Norman North will take on Southmoore at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the SaberCats were able to hang around in a 3-2 defeat.
The Timberwolves starting back line hasn’t given up a goal in the state of Oklahoma this season. The two goals Norman North allowed against Putnam City North and Moore came after the starters had been taken out of the game.
“We have very, very good talent all over the field, but I think that if we don’t give up a goal, I like our chances for our players to put one away and win the game one or two to zero," Laffoon said.
Kendra Hudgins, Jada Ryan, Hadley Horn, Abby Sonne, Londyn Furnish and Becca Tweedy make up a senior class that’s looking to end their careers with their third state title.
“At the end of the day, they want to end up winning state all three years that they can compete,” Laffoon said. “I can tell that they’re definitely excited and definitely ready to go.”
North boys looking for second win over Bulldogs: The Norman North boys will be looking to build off the momentum from an emotional win over Mustang in the season finale.
The T-Wolves pulled out a 1-0 win over the Broncos to clinch a district title. They’ll face Edmond Santa Fe at home Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the first round of the 6A playoffs.
Norman North won the first meeting between the two teams, 4-0, at Edmond Memorial’s home stadium. The T-Wolves have won six of their last seven since that game. They’ve won eight of their last nine games since dropping their first two.
The T-Wolves are outscoring opponents 38-9 this season and have only four goals since the start of district play.