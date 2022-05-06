Despite winning yet another playoff game by multiple goals, the Norman North girls still aren’t pleased with their performance in the postseason.
The Timberwolves came close to entering halftime of their second-round playoff game against Edmond Memorial on Friday in a 1-1 tie.
They got one last chance to take some momentum into halftime when Kendra Hudgins was given a free kick from about 10 yards outside of the box with 34 seconds left on the clock.
The senior midfielder served a great pass into the center of the box and Hadley Horn slipped in front of the keeper to head the ball into the left corner of the net.
The goal was a momentum-changer for the hosting Timberwolves, who looked shaken for most of the second half after Edmond Memorial’s first goal.
“After we got into halftime, I thought it was fine,” North head coach Trevor Laffoon said. “I thought we played a little bit better in the second half, but again it wasn’t great. (Edmond Memorial) scored a great goal, but for us that was the first goal our starting group’s given up all season (in the state of Oklahoma). I could tell that some of them were … maybe a little disappointed in themselves.”
The Timberwolves would go on to score one more time in the second half to hold on for a 3-1 win to advance to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Narissa Fults set up the Timberwolves’ first goal of the game in the seventh minute on a pass into open space in the middle of the box. Hudgins was in the right place and confidently sent it into the left corner of the goal.
Norman North nearly broke through for a goal in the first minute of the game and had three shots on goal before Hudgins found the back of the net. When she did, it seemed like the defending state champions were on their way to another rout.
“The first goal was a good goal, we kept the ball and kind of swung it,” Laffoon said. “Honestly in the first five minutes, I was like, ‘Dude, we’re gonna crush this team.’ We were on them, and then right after the goal I thought it was over in my mind, just because that’s how we’ve always been.”
After the Timberwolves scored, the Bulldogs immediately got the ball deep into North's half of the field. The ball was crossed towards into the box and Skyler Franklin made a nice play on it to jump up and volley it just inside the near post for the tying goal.
It was just the fourth goal Norman North has allowed against 6A opponents this season and the first goal that was scored on its starting defense.
The Bulldogs came back out after the goal and continued to put pressure on the Timberwolves’ backline. Franklin had one shot go wide and Addy Johnson put a header on target that was saved by Mallory Osborn.
“Mallory Osborne played great, best game that I’ve coached her in,” Laffoon said.
The Bulldogs came out attacking after the break and continued to test the Timberwolves’ defense. They finished with five shots on goal in the second half, but Osborn and the defense wouldn't break again.
“I don’t think we can play much worse in the semis, so I’m looking forward to that," Laffoon said.
In the 53rd minute, Horn went down inside the box and Fults was able to put it away to give the Timberwolves a two-goal cushion. The Bulldogs finished with eight shots on goal in the game, while the Timberwolves had seven.
“They have some pretty good players, we just honestly didn’t play great,” Laffoon said. “They did a good job of keeping the ball and honestly I thought their midfield actually out-worked ours.”
The Timberwolves have now won their first two games of the postseason by six goals combined. They'll face Union Tuesday with a spot in the state championship on the line.