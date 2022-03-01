The Norman North girls have won the last two Class 6A state championships and 40 minutes into Tuesday night’s season-opening Crosstown Clash, back at the Oklahoma’s John Crain Field in front of more than 2,000 fans, the Timberwolves absolutely looked the part of a team capable of a third straight crown.
The only problem?
Through the confluence of Norman High keeper Harper Schindler’s anticipatory sixth sense, North’s forwards kicking it right at her and a couple of singular saves by her, both the T-Wolves and Tigers entered the half with the same number of goals they kicked off with.
Then, Kendra Hudgins got a ball to bounce her way and the dam broke.
North prevailed 3-0, the tallies coming one right after another after Hudgins broke the ice.
“I was trying to go back post,” Hudgins said.
It began as a corner kick, one of the T-Wolves’ three. Hudgins took it, delivering a ball only a couple of feet inbounds at an uncomfortable trajectory for Flores, who volleyed it away on the same line from which it arrived.
That gave Hudgins a second chance, yet trying to serve it up to the back post, she instead found the tiniest of angles. Flores reached for the ball again, but it was over her head and, on a bounce, in the goal.
“During halftime we were talking about how we needed to put our chances away and then after that, it would just keep going on after one,” Hudgins said. “That’s what happened.”
Hudgins tally came with 32:22 remaining.
North needed 95 seconds to make it 2-0 when Narissa Fults controlled the ball beyond NHS’ defensive line on a left-moving diagonal. Shooting on the run and along the ground, she beat Flores to the far low corner of the frame.
The final tally came just 128 seconds later when Becca Tweety received the ball on an up-the-middle run, emerging with it beyond two Tiger defenders and, from about 10-yards, still on the run, tucking the ball into the net’s low-right corner with her right foot.
The three goals accounted for three of North’s 18 shots and three of the T-Wolves’ 11 shots on the frame.
That left Flores to make eight saves and one of them were easy. Even the ones kicked right at her were hard enough to go through her or to bound off her for an easy rebound, though she let neither of those things happen.
Of the T-Wolves nine first-half shots, six may have been better scoring opportunities than any of the post-intermission chances that found their way into the net.
Top to bottom, North is just the kind of team to produce those chances.
From the start it found a way to make the opposition appear outnumbered, even when it was three T-Wolves forwards against four or five defending Tigers.
“All over the field, we’re pretty solid,” North skipper Trevor Laffoon said. “Definitely in the attack.”
The Tigers managed five shots, three requiring saving by North keeper Mallory Osborn, though none were particularly difficult.
NHS’ best opportunity may have been a free kick from 23 yards taken by Jenna Cabbiness with 2 minutes remaining. It skimmed over the crossbar.
“They worked really hard,” Laffoon said. “They created some good chances as well.”
Just a few.
On opening night, not nearly as many as the T-Wolves.