At 10:30 this morning, inside Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City, the Norman North girls meet Deer Creek seeking a third straight Class 6A state soccer championship.
Win it and it will mark a run of dominance spanning four years, the 2020 campaign having been forfeited by everybody to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Timberwolves enter 16-2, falling only to Edmond North in a shootout and Westminster, from Atlanta, a program counting six Division I commitments — three to Virginia, one each to Georgia, Georgetown and North Carolina — in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the first weekend of April.
The final score of that 5-3 setback represents the same number of goals North has allowed against the other 17 opponents on its schedule combined.
Deer Creek is 14-2 and, like North, completed a perfect 7-0 run through its district. One of the Antlers’ losses also came to Edmond North.
The other one?
A 3-0 tumble to the T-Wolves.
“I don’t want to say, ‘Oh, this is going to be an easy game,” because I would never say that,” senior forward Jada Ryan said. “It’s literally a matter of who wants it more and I think we’ve proven that we want it and continue to want it.”
So there you have it.
One game for all the marbles.
Who wants it more?
It may be that simple.
But there is more going on.
• • •
Coach Trevor Laffoon succeeded Don Rother as North girls coach following the 2018 season. In the three seasons since that were allowed to run their course, his team has played in and won the final game of each. Asked how he does it, Laffoon offered little that begins with himself.
“We’ve been lucky because the girls have all played together forever. Like, growing up [and] not a lot of high schools have that,” he said. “There are some that play club together, but for us, a lot of these girls have known each other since they were 6.”
He does do one thing.
It’s a long season, punctuated by big games, yet not every night, and it’s good to know which are which.
“You have to pick your battles,” he said. “These girls have played a lot and I don’t want them to be worn out, and if you continue to just pound and pound and pound, you’re going to lose them.”
He hasn’t lost them.
“He knows how to communicate with us and knows how we react when he does certain things,” said Londyn Furnish, a senior center defender.
Senior center midfielder Kendra Hudgins concurs.
“He knows us very well,” she said. “Like, he knows some of us respond well to yelling, and then he knows some of us respond well to one-on-one talking, telling us what we need to do.”
One thing Laffoon doesn’t appear to need to do is explain the gravity of the moment.
Under Rother, the program won its first state championship in 2014, while many other T-Wolves squads went deep into the playoffs.
Before Laffoon came on staff, expectations were high and the program’s success since his arrival have only made them higher.
The pressure is real and the players have learned how to navigate it.
“I kind of like the pressure,” Furnish said. “It motivates everyone.”
“We just know what we have to do,” said Narissa Fults, a wildly talented sophomore forward. "If we’re like, on, I feel like we won’t really lose, if we’re really on it.”
• • •
Just one game left to play, there are different approaches.
“I don’t think about the game until the day of, because I don’t want to get in my own head,” Hudgins said. “I don’t know how everybody else deals … But I definitely think it helps. Like, I know what’s expected of me and I’m there to do that.”
Ryan is the opposite.
“I think about the game every day,” she said. “Before I go to bed, when I wake up, before I eat something. Everything you do kind of preps you for the game.”
As Ryan said it, “Me, too,” offered Fults.
What they have in common is the objective, one nearly all of them have already achieved. Indeed, having achieved it propels the motivation to do it again.
“It’s insane,” said Furnish.
“It’s the best feeling you’ve ever had in your life,” said Hudgins. “It’s like the ‘aah’ moment that everything just comes into place, everything you’re doing, everything you’ve worked for … All the sprints, all the crying, all the bleeding just comes into that one moment.”
Even if it’s fleeting.
“In that moment, nobody can bring you down,” Ryan said. “You’re never going to feel that again. You can win as many state championships [as you can], and you’re never going to feel the same after every game … It’s just a major high and then you wake up the next day and you’re like, ‘Oh, I have to go to school, I’m a normal person.’
“It’s just crazy.”
History says it suits the T-Wolves.
They have won more games.
One more to win it all. Again.
“If we can play well and work hard, I like our chances,” Laffoon said. “We have the players that will execute.”
They seem to know what they’re doing.