Three weeks ago, the Timberwolves were in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for three games in a tourney that included a date with Westminster, a private school out of Atlanta, ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time by Top Drawer Soccer.
Though North fell short the setback may only have sparked the T-Wolves into their current wave of fantastic play.
“We had some players injured, we had some players not playing, we had some red cards,” North coach Trevor Laffoon said. “Then we went to Alabama and when we came back we started to really dominate.”
The latest example came Friday at Bryan Young Memorial Field, where not only did the T-Wolves knock off previously-unbeaten-in-District 6A-2 Mustang but did it by bouncing the Broncos a resounding 6-0.
Only four days earlier, the T-Wolves mercy-ruled a decent Moore team 11-1.
“I think this year is probably the best we’ve played,” senior forward Jada Ryan said.
Friday, North did it with a pair of first-half goals aided by wind gusts that reached 40 miles per hour and four more tallies upon turning around and playing into that same wind.
The win moved the T-Wolves to 13-2 overall — their only other loss a 1-0 shootout tumble at Edmond North — and a perfect 7-0 in district play.
Mustang fell to 9-5 and 6-1.
North opens the postseason May 3 at home. Went that game and will remain on its home field for the quarterfinal round.
Despite nine corner kicks and a few free kicks from close, all six of the T-Wolves’ tallies came during live play. Five were assisted and the one that wasn’t might as well have been.
“We scored some really good team goals” Laffoon said.
The most common connection came between Ryan and Narissa Fults, Ryan assisting Fults on the T-Wolves’ first two goals in the 13th and 15th minutes and Fults assisting Ryan on the game’s fourth three minutes into the second half. All were showcases of Fults’ footwork.
Ryan hit Fults in space sprinting down the right side for the first one and the left side for the second. Each time, Fults shook defenders, changing speed and direction on the doorstep, leaving only Mustang keeper Whitney Bumann to beat.
For Ryan’s tally, the footwork created the time and space to cross, leaving Ryan free to poke the ball home.
“We just know how to play with each other,” Fults said.
Just two minutes into the second half Becca Tweety’s cross set up Kendra Hudgens, who kicked it through Bumann.
Presley Boyd made it 5-0 with 21:38 remaining, when her header was stopped but her right-footed rebound attempt wasn’t. Aubrey Shipman’s cross made the play possible.
Tweedy nabbed the game’s final goal with 10:24 remaining, set up by a Cassie Coffman cross.
Laffoon may have been happier about Mustang’s score than North’s.
But for one game in Alabama, he said, “the starting group has not give up a goal all season”
Keep that up and North’s going to have a hard time not winning another state championship.