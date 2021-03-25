The Norman North girls may not be getting any respect from the coaches who populate District 6A-1.
Though unbeaten headed into Thursday’s game at Edmond North, and though only four of the loop’s skippers had bothered to vote at all, those four votes nonetheless put the Timberwolves fourth in a district that includes not one other unbeaten team.
Now 5-0, perhaps coach Trevor Laffoon’s team will finally be taken more seriously.
The T-Wolves got there, knocking off the home-standing Huskies 4-2.
North got the eventual game-winning goal, as well as an insurance goal, from Narissa Fults, who made it 3-1 with the first goal from either team in the second half, before forging the final score with about 12 minutes left, the ball finding her after a long throw-in from Londyn Furnish.
Yet, the most exciting goal of the game may have been the one set up by Fults, because it put North on top just 40 seconds into the game.
As Lafoon described it, after North kicked off deep, hoping to apply pressure and keep the ball in the Huskies’ end, his team won three different 50-50 balls to keep the pressure going, the last of them won by Fults.
She then found Becca Tweety, who volleyed the ball to herself and fired a right-footed shot that sailed over Edmond North’s keeper, yet under the cross bar.
North went on to take a 2-0 edge a couple minutes before the half, when a hand ball in the box against Edmond North gave Meredith McAlester a penalty kick.
“I think the girls played great,” Laffoon said. “They worked hard, won a lot of 50-50 balls for sure.”
Laffoon complemented the Huskies for making it a difficult and physical game, but North handled that, too, owning possession and the shot count by a wide margin.
North gets back on the pitch at home, Tuesday, playing host to Northwest Classen, its first district opponent.
One week later, the Crosstown Clash arrives, also on the T-Wolves’ pitch.
• Edmond North boys 3, Norman North 2 (SO): It’s not what he wanted, but Norman North boys coach Khalil Benalioulhaj might eventually be pleased by what he deemed “a great lesson” his team was forced to endure Thursday night at Edmond North.
“We can’t feel like we’re a great team,” he said, “until we can put away games like this.”
It almost happened.
“I feel like we dominated possession. I feel like we had the better chances,” Benalioulhaj said. “They had a couple of players that created some opportunities for them, but there at the end, they were just barely hanging on.”
But the Huskies did hang on, and after they hung on, they prevailed 3-2 in a shootout, enough to claim victory after the two teams were tied 2-2 following 80 minutes of regulation play.
Angus Oglesby scored the game’s first goal, giving the T-Wolves a 1-0 advantage just 2 minutes into the game.
Edmond North tied it up, but Ezra Moser gave the T-Wolves back the lead just before the half.
The only goal of the second half was an own goal at North’s expense, after the ball pinballed between two T-Wolves’ heads, deflecting into the goal.
Beginning today, the T-Wolves will join the Norman High boys and the Norman High girls in tournament play at Deer Creek.
The T-Wolves play twice today, yet the last one, beginning at 4:30 p.m. against Deer Creek, may be the tourney’s marquee matchup of the day.
At that very time, the NHS boys will be taking on Edmond North.
At noon, the NHS girls meet Deer Creek, which many believe to be the state’s best team.
