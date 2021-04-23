On Yukon’s pitch Thursday night, things could not have gone any better for Norman North. The girls finished off a perfect regular season, shutting out the Millers 4-0 and the boys punched their playoff ticket, winning 3-1.
Coach Trevor Laffoon’s North girls, a very different version of which won the last Class 6A state soccer championship in 2019, moved to 12-0 and 7-0 in District 6A-1, behind a hat trick from Jada Ryan and a single goal from Meredith McAlester. Narissa Fults contributed two assists.
Overall this season, the T-Wolves have scored 64 goals and allowed only six.
On May 4, North opens the postseason playing host to Southmoore, which will enter tonight’s regular season finale against Putnam City North 10-2 and 4-2 in District 6A-2.
The North boys began the night second in the district, but a loss could have put their playoff future in jeopardy.
Instead, they moved to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the loop, and with the tiebreaker in hand over Northwest Classen, the T-Wolves have locked up second place, leaving Northwest, Norman High, Putnam City and Yukon to vie for the last two playoff spots.
