For most of the game, Jada Ryan’s first-half goal proved to be the biggest separator for Norman North Friday.
But things changed late for the T-Wolves late in the second half.
Great ball movement gave the T-Wolves a chance to strike and the ball found freshman Presley Boyd inside the box. Boyd settled the ball and scored from just a few feet out at the 10:58 mark to put the T-Wolves up two goals.
The freshman wasn't done, though.
Ryan found Boyd again with a pass deep inside the box just a few minutes later, and the freshman capped it off with another goal at the 7:42 mark to put Deer Creek away and seal the T-Wolves' 3-0 win.
Boyd's back-to-back goals were the first of her high school career and both came within the final 11 minutes of the game.
"That's a pretty good way to start her career," North coach Trevor Laffoon said. "I was really proud of the way the team played."
The T-Wolves improve to 2-0 to start the season after Tuesday's win over Norman High. They return to action at home against Southmoore (1-0) on Tuesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
Norman North boys
The T-Wolves fell down early against Deer Creek, as the Antlers took a 1-0 lead at halftime.
They extended the lead in the second half with another goal. The T-Wolves attempted a late rally, as Owen Whitman scored off a corner kick from Bond Blackmon to cut the deficit.
But they ran out of time, as the Antlers prevailed 2-1.
The T-Wolves (0-2) return to action at Edmond North Thursday at 8 p.m.
Norman High girls
It was a tough outing for the Tigers against Westmoore Friday.
The Tigers fell behind 2-0 at halftime and couldn't find their offense in the second half, as they fell to Westmoore 5-0.
Despite the loss, NHS coach Kevin Chesley was proud of his team's effort.
"[We're] still trying to settle in and find a formation. A lot of these young girls are getting used to high school soccer and playing with each other," Chesley said.
The Tigers (0-2) now focus their efforts for Tuesday's game at Mustang at 6 p.m.
Norman High boys
The Tigers fell 2-0 last night to Westmoore, dropping their first game of the season after Tuesday's win over Norman North.
They'll look to bounce back at Mustang Tuesday at 8 p.m.