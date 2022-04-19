The Moore High girls didn't get many opportunities to score against Norman North on Monday night at Bryan Young Memorial Field, as the Lions registered one shot on goal against the two-time defending District 6A-2 state champions.
By the time Addie Worley took that shot to score Moore's only goal, nearly 48 minutes had elapsed, the Timberwolves were up 8-0, and coach Trevor Laffoon had pulled his starters. Norman North added three more goals in an 11-1 rout that was called with 8:48 to go.
The T-Wolves (12-1, 5-0) can clinch another district title Friday night when they host Mustang on senior night.
Laffoon's team battered Moore goalie Elizabeth Terrell with 21 shots and got two goals each from seniors Becca Tweety, Kendra Hudgins and Jada Ryan and freshman Presley Boyd.
Boyd, coming off a 4-goal performance against Putnam City North, scored her team's first two goals against the Lions (7-7, 3-4), who were playing without several starters.
Laffoon put his starters back in the game at the 16:27 mark.
"For us, we haven't had the full team really played together most of the season," he said. "So for us, it was just more of getting everybody on the field together and kind of seeing what it looked like."
Also scoring goals for the T-Wolves were Presslee Amick, Londyn Furnish and MaKenna Adam.
Lions coach Raj Folmsbee said his team's lack of depth hurt their chances against a talented opponent.
"The key to all of it is being consistent," he said. "And if you have a team that is made up of club players, than that consistency happens all year long ... they know each other and obviously can play well together and that is one of the areas. I think Norman North has the advantage."
North boys take care of business: In the boys' game, Norman North took advantage of an early red card and went on to beat the short-handed Lions, 5-0.
The T-Wolves were awarded a penalty kick at the 6:51 mark of the first half after a Moore defender deliberately touched a shot on goal by Owen Whitman.
Whitman dribbled around three players, including the goalkeeper when the defender stuck his hand out and deflected the shot.
Bostyn Carroll scored on the penalty kick to make it 1-0 and Norman North played with a man-advantage the rest of the way. Bond Blackman scored back-to-back goals in the second half to put the game away for the T-Wolves (7-3, 5-1).
Norman North coach Khalil Benalioulhaj said the red card "really opened things up."
"When you're playing down a man, it's so difficult, especially when it's that early on," he said. "If it's the last 10, 15 minutes you can hang on a little bit, but when it's in the first half, it's asking a lot from your teammates."
Moore (5-7, 3-4) was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.