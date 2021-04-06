Norman North probably got the best of it on the field, garnering more scoring chances and getting off more shots.
Yet, not by much.
Indeed, the second half, when the Timberwolves had the wind at their backs, the chance count was more even than the first 40 minutes.
Really, the North boys’ 1-0 victory Tuesday night at Bryan Young Field came down to about 5 seconds in real time and one player and that player was Owen Whitman.
Just a sophomore, Whitman may do one thing at the high school level that Russell Westbrook has long done on the hardwood at the professional level, and that’s move with the ball as quickly and as fast as he’s capable of moving without it.
The game was not quite 12 minutes old when Whitman took possession of the ball in a sprint, not too far from midfield.
He had a defender running alongside him, so crossing might have been difficult; but that defender could not get front of him, leaving the left-footed howitzer Whitman got off near the top of the penalty box unimpeded and NHS goalkeeper Reece Gibbons without a chance of stopping it.
The kicker on Whitman’s kick?
He’s actually right-footed, though the Tigers might beg to differ, given the power of the shot he tucked in the net’s left top corner.
Had he ever done anything like that with his off foot?
“Probably not in this big of a game,” Whitman said, adding, “I just kind of saw the space in front of me and dribbled into it. I kind of just hit it hard.”
Real hard.
North outshot NHS 12 to 8 but only 6 to 5 after the half.
North keeper Will Sutherlin made three saves to secure the shutout. Gibbins delivered a strong game, making five saves.
Both teams fouled each other at the same rate and after the half, those calls produced a bunch of whistles. Each team was whistled 13 times, nine against North after the half, 10 against NHS.
The T-Wolves moved to 6-3 and 2-0 in District 6A-1. The Tigers fell to 3-5 and 1-1.
NHS coach Gordon Drummond, though, did not leave disappointed.
“We went down a goal, but we continued to battle, looking for that opportunity to tie it up,” he said.
In the history of Crosstown Clash soccer, the Tigers have long been counterpunchers against North teams that have ranged from quite good to utterly dominant.
Yet, that wasn’t Tuesday.
But for Whitman’s magical moment, it was a near even game. The Tigers just couldn’t tie it up.
“I was really proud of them,” Drummond said.
