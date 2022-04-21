The Norman High girls know they’ll likely have to do more than just win if they want to keep their season alive.
If the Tigers can knock off Yukon on Friday in the regular season finale and Southmoore defeats Lawton, there would be a three-way tie in the district standings with only two playoff spots left. In that scenario, Norman High, Yukon and Southmoore would all be 4-3 in district play with each team having one win over the other.
The tiebreaker would then go to the team with the highest marginal goal total (marginal points) and the Tigers are currently second, leading Southmoore by one point and trailing Yukon by four points. The Jaguars know they’ll need goals in their game against the Wolverines, and that shouldn’t be a problem for them against a Lawton team that’s given up 20 goals in the last two games.
Norman High head coach Kevin Chesley said his team needs to enter the game against Yukon with the mindset that there’s only one playoff spot left up for grabs, and the only way the Tigers can get it is by defeating Yukon by at least two goals.
“I need them to know that they need to be aggressive,” Chesley said. “I need them to know we have to be focused and can’t really give up goals, but if I get up two or three, we may go to a defensive posture, so I need them to understand why that is.”
Norman High will be on the road to face Yukon at 6 p.m.
The Tigers have lost three of their last four during what has been the toughest stretch of its season so far.
The team has been dealing with injuries all season long, but it’s only gotten worse in recent weeks.
Senior midfielder Jenna Cabbiness played in her first game back from a concussion and suffered an injury to her knee last week against Deer Creek. Goalkeeper Harper Schindler has been out of action after suffering a concussion during their game against Edmond Memorial on April 8.
Carys Lindsay and Kaylyn Simmons have also missed games in recent weeks due to concussions, but Simmons is expected to make her return on Friday.
Simmons will give the Tigers’ offense a much-needed boost against a Millers team that has only given up two or more goals four times this season.
“I think people don’t think much about Yukon or Mustang, but those are two places that are getting really strong in soccer, Mustang especially,” Chesley said. “So I think they have a really strong program and we can’t go in thinking we’re Norman and they’re Yukon and they’ve shown, just looking at their scores, even if they didn’t win, they’re staying in those games tight.”
The Tigers should have some confidence in the fact that they’ve been a strong team offensively this season. They’ve scored 38 goals during district play, the most of any team in District 6A-1.
Only two district opponents have held Norman High to less than two goals and the Tigers are averaging 6.3 goals per game in district play.
“Honestly I feel confident,” Chesley said. “I think we need to beat Yukon by two goals to get in, if I read all the playoff seedings correctly, but the main focus is we just need to win. I told them last night we need to try to control our own destiny, to put it in our hands and not rely on other people.”
The NHS boys (10-4, 5-1) are solely in second place in the district just behind Deer Creek. If the Tigers defeat Yukon, who sits in third, they'll solidify second place in the district and home field advantage in the first round. If they lose, they fall to third.
The boys take on Yukon at 8 p.m.
Norman North boys battling for district title: The T-Wolves will need to do very little math before it takes on Deer Creek in its regular season finale.
If the T-Wolves defeat Mustang, they’ll become district champions. If they lose, Westmoore will own the head-to-head tiebreaker and jump them for second place in the district.
Norman North will face Mustang on Friday at home at 8 p.m. It’s riding a five-game winning streak that goes back to a 2-1 loss in penalty kicks to Westmoore in the district opener.
They’ve won four of the five games since by at least four goals and only had three goals scored on them in district play. Mustang has also been rolling in recent weeks, picking up wins over Westmoore (3-1) and Moore (4-1).
The Broncos were the team that eliminated Norman North in the second round of the playoffs last season. In addition to a district title, a win would also give the Timberwolves home field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The Timberwolves finished runner-up in the district last season.
The North girls (12-2, 6-0) sit atop the District 6A-2 standings and can clinch a district championship with a win over Mustang. They'll finish in second place with a loss.
Their game against Mustang is set for 6 p.m.