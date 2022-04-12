MOORE — The wins keep coming for coach Gordon Drummond and the Norman High boys.
Tuesday night at Southmoore, 11 days since claiming his and the program’s 400th victory over Northwest Classen, Drummond and the Tigers made it 403, knocking off the SaberCats in a gale, 1-0.
The victory was an important one, moving the Tigers to 9-3 overall and a perfect 4-0 in District 6A-1. Southmoore, which has lost several games to inclement weather, fell to 4-2 and 1-2.
It’s been a long time since the Tigers won a district crown and, though difficult games remain against Putnam City West (7-4, 2-2), at Deer Creek (9-2, 4-0) and at Yukon (6-3, 2-2), they’re clearly in the running.
The wind in its favor in the first half, NHS took advantage to score the game’s only goal when, off a long throw in, Kaleb Merriman, who began with his back to the goal, wheeled on the ball and attempting to cross it left to right with his right foot. The wind, however, had other ideas.
“I was trying to cross it,” Merriman said. “I just turned and booted it and the wind just took it.”
Drummond didn’t mind a goal like that being the difference.
“We knew things like that,” he said, “we’re going to happen.”
Post intermission, the wind was at Southmoore’s back. The SaberCats created pressure, but could not put the ball past Tiger keeper Rafael Trinidad.
“I thought Rafy was exceptional,” Drummond said.
• North girls pile up goals: To keep games from getting horrendously out of hand, a mercy rule is imposed when one side reaches a 10-goal advantage. The rule, though, cannot be imposed before the half.
That’s how the Norman North girls moved past Capitol Hill 13-0.
Playing at home, the Timberwolves got three goals from Becca Tweedy, two from Narissa Fults, two from Londyn Furnish and one each from Presslee Amick, Rylie Goodman, Abby Sonne, McKenna Adams, Lennon Park and Cassie Coffman.
The victory moved North to 10-2 and 4-0 in District 6A-2. Capitol Hill moved to 2-11 and 0-5.
The T-Wolves have games remaining at Putnam City North and at home against Moore and Mustang.
• North boys roll: The T-Wolves made it three straight wins, rolling over Capitol Hill 7-0, thereby putting themselves in a strong position to finish no lower than fourth in District 6A-2, the requirement to reach the playoffs.
North moved to 5-4 and 3-1 in the district, putting it well clear of both U.S. Grant and Putnam City North, which still have playoff hopes, though remain on the outside looking in with 2-3 marks in the loop.
North picked up two goals from Bond Blackman, a goal and two assists from Bostyn Carroll, single goals from Jose Cardenas, Jake Padlock, Luke Wheeler and Carlos Vara, two assists from Owen Whitman and single assists from Benito Velasco and Gabe Angle.