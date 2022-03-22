The Norman High girls made it two straight victories Tuesday night on Gordon Drummond Field, stopping Stillwater 4-1.
Now 2-3 on the season, the Tigers fell behind in the 17th minute, when the Pioneers posted the game’s first tally, yet it was all Tigers the rest of the way.
Kaylyn Simmons, assisted by Aniya Facen, tied the game in the 25th minute. Assisted by Chloe Soto, Simmons scored what wound up the game-winner in the 60th minute.
Simmons made it a hat trick, again assisted by Facen, in the 71st minute, before Jenna Cabbiness scored with her left foot from 35 yards, redirecting a clearance into Stillwater’s net.
“The weather was terrible, but the girls fought and showed a lot of energy,” NHS coach Kevin Chesley said. “They never quit and began possessing the ball well in the second half. I felt like we dominated the game.”
The Tigers enter tournament play Friday at Deer Creek, before opening the District 6A-1 slate against Northwest Classen on April 1.
• T-Wolves pound Bulldogs: If the Norman North boys needed a victory, they got a resounding one Tuesday at Edmond Memorial.
After a half, they were sitting on a single shot in a nil-nil deadlock. After two halves, the wind on their side for the last one, they’d prevailed 4-0.
The goals belonged to Jose Cardenas, Alex Sonne, Miguel Madrigal and Nick Dionisio.
Cardenas scored by winning a scramble in front of the net; Sonne with a beautiful header off a long cross a split second before being flattened by Memorial’s keeper; Madrigal also won a scramble in the box; Dionisio tapped home a short rebound after a long-distance try bounced in front of the net off the crossbar.
• NHS boys by a goal: The Tigers’ season began with a bang at the Crosstown Clash. Tuesday night, it was still going well.
Getting the game’s only goal from Diego Leal, NHS prevailed 1-0 over Stillwater, the Tigers’ first win over the Pioneers in four tries.
Leal scored after Zach Lopez played the ball into the box from distance. Originally controlled by a Pioneer, Leal took it away and beat the keeper from close.
The Tigers, now 4-1, have three games to play in two days beginning Friday morning at Deer Creek, before opening district play April 1 against Northwest Classen.