At Stillwater Tuesday evening, the Norman High girls went looking for their first win and got it.
Big.
Getting a hat trick from Aniya Facen and single goals from both Indigo Koch and Kaylyn Simmons, the Tigers prevailed 5-1.
They’re now 1-3 on the season. Stillwater fell to 0-5.
To go with her goals, Simmons added two assists as well.
The Tigers, whose season goal count jump from 4 to 9 with the victory, will go looking for more wins this weekend in tournament play at Deer Creek.
• Stillwater boys 2, Norman High 0 (SO): Norman High boys coach Gordon Drummond believes the goal scoring will come for his team, but it wasn’t quite there Tuesday at Stillwater.
The Tigers got their only goal from Alvaro Gonzalez, assisted by Griffin Storm, in the 75th minute, but it wasn’t enough to avert a shootout, which the Pioneers claimed 3-1.
Angel Velasco supplied NHS’ lone shootout conversion. Stillwater converted three times.
• Norman North boys 5, Edmond Memorial 3: In a chippy game that included a pair of red cards, one for each team, it was the Timberwolves who came up with a big win over the Bulldogs.
Though eight goals were scored, North tallied the first three and five of the first six on its way past Memorial.
North picked up goals from five different sources.
Angus Oglesby scored the first one, followed by tallies from Luke Wheeler, Nick Dionisio, Bostyn Carroll and Bond Blackman.
The T-Wolves, now 3-1 on the season, are back in action Thursday, visiting Edmond North.
