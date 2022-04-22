Without going into overtime or a shootout, the Norman North and Mustang boys may still been the last two teams in the state still on the pitch Friday night at Bryan Young Memorial Field.
Lengthy between-game senior night festivities pushed the kick past 8:30 p.m. and 11 yellow cards in the hotly contested match stopped the clock time after time after time.
Still, for the Timberwolves, all’s well that ends well and their 1-0 victory secured the program’s first district championship since the 2018 season.
Gabe Angle put home the game’s only goal with a point-blank header off a right-to-left cross from Owen Whitman with 27:07 remaining.
About eight minutes later Lang Muang had a chance to tie it for the Broncos after North was whistled for an infraction in the penalty area. Moving to his right, North keeper Carter Higgins stoned Muang’s strike and the T-Wolves’ lead remained intact.
Mustang entered the contest 9-5 overall, but a perfect 6-0 in District 6A-2. North entered 7-4 and 5-1, with the chance match the Broncos’ district mark and steal the tiebreaker all at once.
“We knew we’d have to make it a physical game, an aggressive game and challenge every single ball,” said North coach Khalil Benalioulhaj, noting the T-Wolves’ strategy in another ridiculously windy atmosphere. “Our hoys did an excellent job of that. We were very prepared.”
NHS boys secure second: The Norman High boys avoided a shootout and got out of Yukon with a 2-1 overtime victory on the last night of the regular season, thereby making themselves the No. 2 team coming out of District 6A-1 when the postseason begins on May 3.
It’s been a bit since longtime NHS coach Gordon Drummond began the playoffs at home, but J.T. Deaton put the date on the docket three minutes into the contest’s second 10-minute overtime, finishing a play created by Dylan Garn’s through pass that left him only the keeper to beat, which he did.
Garn was also the player whose tally sent the game into overtime, taking a cross from Quinn Swatek with 1:06 left in regulation and heading the ball into the net.
The victory moved the Tigers to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in the district, while Yukon fell to 8-4 and 4-3.
The No. 1 team out of the loop is Deer Creek (11-3, 6-1). The Antlers fell 3-2 to Edmond Memorial Friday, but their 4-0 toppling of the Tigers earlier in the week secured the district’s tiebreaker.
NHS girls eliminated: A promising regular season from the NHS girls ended short of the playoffs Friday night at Yukon, where the Millers had their way with the Tigers, prevailing 9-2.
Entering, NHS was one of three teams hoping to nab one of the last two playoff slots in District 6A-1.
A Tiger victory would have put all three of those teams — NHS, Yukon, Southmoore — at 4-3 in the loop and a two-goal-margin Tiger victory would have been enough to reach the postseason.
“We kept fighting and left it on the field,” NHS coach Kevin Chesley said.
The Tigers got their goals from Chloe Soto and Aniya Facen, each one assisted by Kaylyn Simmons.
NHS finished its season with an 8-7 record, all but one of those wins coming consecutively, from March 10 to April 5.