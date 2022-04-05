The Norman North boys still had a bitter taste in its mouth when it took the field against U.S. Grant on Tuesday night.
The Timberwolves are a week removed from falling in their final game of the Alabama-Southern Coast Cup Tournament to Westmoore in penalty kicks. The team’s only goals came in the penalty kicks during a season in which they’ve shown improvement on the offensive side of the ball.
But Tuesday, after 12 minutes of fast-paced, up-and-down offense, the T-Wolves got a break when Carlos Vara was fouled just outside the left corner of the penalty box.
Bostyn Carroll faked the free kick, and Owen Whitman followed him up by hitting a low, sweeping curve that just made it inside the right post to give NNHS a 1-0 lead.
It was the goal that jumpstarted the team’s 4-0 win over U.S Grant.
“I think there was that frustration and so I’m glad that we were able to play on our field again and open it up,” NNHS head coach Khalil Benalioulhaj said. “Everybody was really motivated to get some goals in.”
The free kick opened up the floodgates for the T-Wolves’ offense.
A little over three minutes later, Luke Wheeler took a shot inside the box that was blocked by the goalie. Whitman got the rebound and passed it across the front of the goal to Vara, who tapped it in easily.
Whitman got his second goal of the game in the 60th minute on a similar shot from the top of the box, in which the junior made one touch to the outside and fired the ball hard into the lower corner of the goal.
“He’s a fantastic player,” Benalioulhaj said about Whitman. “He usually doesn’t play an attacking role in his club team, he plays in a defending role, but he’s just such a good player that we have to have him up top and he’s finally getting some goals and it’s good to see.”
The T-Wolves scored their third goal of the first half in the 23rd minute, when Carroll found himself one-on-one with the goalie in the box. The junior made a quick move to the outside and passed it into the back of the net to help Norman North enter halftime with a 3-0 lead.
“The second half I really just wanted us to possess the ball a little bit more,” Benalioulhaj said. “We were really run-and-gun in the first half and we scored three goals, but we probably should’ve gotten scored on because we were pushing it up so high.”
Norman North only got one more goal off in the second half, but the team looked more dominant and in control with a possession-heavy offensive attack.
With the win, the Timberwolves surpassed four goals in a game for the third time this season. The big lead allowed Benalioulhaj to get all of his bench players some time at the end of the game.
“I definitely wanted to get our subs in,” he said. “Last year we didn’t score as well, so our subs didn’t get into the game as much because it was always one or two that we scored. It was nice to get four and three in the first half , it just gives us more confidence as a coaching staff to get those guys in.”
• Norman North girls pour it on in second half in win over U.S. Grant: The T-Wolves’ gave itself plenty of chances early, but only ended up with two goals to show for it in the first half.
Becca Tweedy opened up a tie game in the 10th minute on an assist from Catherine Meng and Rylie Goodman extended the lead to two with a shot from the top of the box that just snuck past the goalie’s outstretched arms.
The T-Wolves got their third goal of the day 12 minutes into the second half on another long shot, this time by Kendra Hudgins. Less than two minutes later, Hudgins got another ball bouncing to her at the top of the box and once again got it past the keeper to extend the lead to four.
Caroline McAlester, Tweedy Goodman and Narissa Fults each found the back of the net in an 8-0 win for the Timberwolves.
NHS girls, boys knock off Lawton — The Norman High girls’ team got four goals from Kaylyn Simmons on their way to a 12-2 win over Lawton on Tuesday.
Aniya Facen had a first half hat trick and scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute. Chloe Soto (15th, 29th minute), Jane Lockhart (21st minute) and Greta Mansell (36th minute) each netted goals in the first half as the Tigers took a 10-1 lead into halftime.
Addison Rice scored six minutes into the second half and Simmons netted two more late in the game to close out the win. Goalkeeper Harper Schindler finished with four saves.
The NHS boys also snagged a 10-0 win Tuesday.