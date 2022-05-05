EDMOND — Community Christian’s Elle Canty might have been the best player on the pitch Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
In space, she was electric. In tight quarters, the freshman midfielder was frequently a magician and in the final moments, the run she made, along with fellow midfielder Mary McClung, produced a solid scoring chance for the Royals.
The problem?
CCS’ opponent in their Class 3A state playoff quarterfinal tussle was unbeaten Oklahoma Christian School and though the Royals may have claimed the pitch’s best player, the three, four or five most imposing athletes on it may all have been Saints and that kind of size, strength and speed can be a hard thing to overcome.
In the end, all the Royals could do was fight valiantly, which they did, ultimately falling 4-0.
“We played a great season,” CCS coach John Drake told his team.
Drake, closing out his fourth season leading the program, believes the Royals should only get better, perhaps finally reaching the postseason’s elusive semifinal round as soon as next season.
“Unfortunately, I’m getting off the ride,” he said. “This is my last year.
“I’m going to be the athletic director at ASTEC Charter School [in Oklahoma City].”
He’ll be leaving behind a program that finished 12-5 this season, including a 6-1 mark in District 3A-2, its only setback in district play coming against unbeaten Heritage Hall.
The first near-miss of the night actually belonged to the Royals, when Canty found the ball on her left foot above the box on the left side. She didn’t get all of it, yet nor could Saints keeper Hadley Watson reach it, the ball finishing just wide of the right post.
Eventually, OCS’ possession advantage showed up on the scoreboard when Hailey Nesselrode got a head on a bouncing ball in the box and sent it past CCS keeper Addyson Scowden 18:07 before the half.
Less than 90 seconds later, off one of the Saints’ six first-half corner kicks, Brenna Rowlett redirected Nesselrode’s service with a header into the crossbar that ricocheted almost straight down, about 18 inches over the goal line, making it 2-0.
“We knew they were going to be a really challenging team,” senior midfielder Sydney Burks said. “We talked about it before we got here and we all just kind of decided to come out and give it our all because this is a team that really got close over the season.”
Nesselrode added her second goal in the sixth minute of the second half, getting a free crack at an empty net, Scowden having no time to get back to her feet having just made the save of the night in full dive to her right.
Scowden finished with six saves, several of them not easy, and the Saints outshot the Royals 19 to 5.
OCS’ final goal belonged to Rowlett with 12 minutes remaining.
As time ticked away, the Royals remained happy warriors, though the postgame circle with their outgoing coach managed to prove emotional.
One thing Drake said in it, though, produced a laugh.
“Some of you never thought about playing soccer,” he said, “until I suckered you into it.”
As one of Class 3A’s last eight teams standing, they were rewarded for taking the plunge.
The CCS boys’ season also ended Thursday night, as they fell 4-2 to Heritage Hall.