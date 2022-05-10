Norman North boys soccer coach Khalil Benalioulhaj had a theory entering Friday night’s Class 6A state semifinal soccer game against Jenks.
“We knew that we’d have to want this game more than any other game we’ve played,” he said.
He explained that that the Timberwolves had really wanted to beat Mustang for the District 6A-2 title, having been knocked out of last year’s playoffs by the Broncos by a lopsided score.
They did that.
He explained how badly they’d wanted to knock off Norman High four nights earlier, having fallen to the Tigers on opening night in a shootout.
They did that. But …
“You’re going to have to want this one even more,” he told his team.
They did, and finally, with 5:36 remaining in the first overtime period, they had a 1-0 victory to prove it.
The T-Wolves couldn’t have loved entering extra time. Though the first half might have been 60-40 in Jenks favor, the second 40 minutes may have been 85-15 in North’s.
Nonetheless, a third period commenced and, almost halfway gone, North’s Owen Whitman lined up a corner kick from the left side.
A Trojan landed the first touch, but North’s Benito Velasco got the second, a right-to-left header from about 10-yards out toward the far and left post, from which a couple T-Wolves and couple of Trojans gave chase.
Alex Sonne won the race, leading with his right hip, nudging the ball past Jenks keeper Matthew Spiegel.
“I just kind of stepped into it and got my body in the way and redirected it,” Sonne said.
Never before, and quite likely never after, will he move the ball with so little force to create a moment of such great significance.
The T-Wolves finished with a 15-6 shot advantage, a 6-1 corner kick advantage and, wonder of wonders, while the Trojans committed six post-half fouls trying to slow them down, the T-Wolves committed not a single one.
North keeper Carter Higgins finished with five saves, but just one of them taxing, stoning Jenks’ Diego Sanchez from close inside the last 10 minutes of regulation.
It was the same for Spiegel, who made six saves, the last one the toughest, tipping Bostyn Carroll’s sneaky-quick free kick from 34 yards over the crossbar with 50 seconds left in original time.
“They couldn’t handle the pressure,” Sonne said, “so we just kept giving it to them, pushing them back, pinning them in their own end, just giving them nothing until the goal finally game.”
Maybe not nothing, but close.
The victory moves North to 12-6, but also 12-3 from its fourth game forward, while Tuesday’s victory made it eight straight with only a rematch with Mustang awaiting in the state title game Friday or Saturday, likely at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Jenks, which went unbeaten in District 6A-3, fell to 14-2.
“They were a good team,” Benalioulhaj said.
Just not good enough to keep going, because that team was North.