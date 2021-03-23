High school soccer: The dam breaks, North girls remain perfect, shut out Memorial

As emphatic as any 2-0 victory can be, that’s how emphatically the Norman North girls remained unbeaten Tuesday night on the artificial surface that is the football program’s practice field.
Moved to the makeshift pitch as result of heavy rains, the slightly smaller playing surface did not bother the Timberwolves, who made it four straight wins to begin the season, taking down an apparently strong Edmond Memorial team.
Though the OSSAA has yet to release any coaches’ soccer rankings to date, the Bulldogs entered 2-1 on the season, having knocked off two rivals, Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe, while having lost to Deer Creek, the team many believe to be the state’s best.
As a matter of possession and pressure, North owned the game in a bigger way than the final score could indicate, about 80 percent of the contest taking place on the side of the field the Bulldogs were trying to defend.
All that yielded through the game’s first 55 minutes, however, was a nil-nil deadlock. Yet, the T-Wolves couldn’t be held back forever and scored twice in an 11-minute span, once off a set piece and once off a high-speed and eventual give-and-go.
“That’s my corner,” said Presslee Amick of the spot she placed her third goal of the season on the tally that came off the set piece.
As Amick explained, off a deep throw-in, which was taken by Londyn Furnish, the ball’s supposed to be received and flicked toward the penalty shot mark and that’s just what happened, Off Furnish’s throw, Meredith McAlester flicked it Amick’s way and Amick put her right foot on it, kicking it on a diagonal line, along the ground, inside the net’s far left post.
It was the game’s second goal North coach Trevor Laffoon called “one of our best goals of the season.”
It began with Jada Ryan, who found Becca Tweedy in a position to streak down the right side of the field, chased by two Bulldogs.
“I got a burst of energy,” Tweedy said.
It was enough to keep her a nose in front of her pursuers, which was just enough breathing room to cross the ball into the box where Ryan, streaking herself since getting the ball to Tweedy, caught up to it and one-timed it past Memorial keeper Olivia Vigil.
“I was just going for it,” Tweedy said. “I just saw Jada open.”
North outshot Memorial 11 to 3 and owned a 7 to 3 corner kick advantage. Both keepers, Vigil and North’s Mallory Osborn made three saves, though none of Osborn’s were taxing.
Osborn’s biggest challenge was picking her spots to come far off her line and field the ball near the top of the box, shutting down potential Memorial opportunities in the final minutes, when the pitch finally titled the other way, as the Bulldogs ran out of time.
“A lot of their chances came from them just knocking the ball forward and hoping that they’d run onto it and a lot of them, we let them run onto it,” Laffoon said. “She did a good job of coming off and getting it.”
Looking to remain unbeaten, the T-Wolves are back at it a day sooner than typical, traveling to Edmond North on Thursday.