Norman High's offense feasted on Lawton MacArthur's pitching Monday, winning two games by a combined score of 24-3 at the NPS softball complex.
The Tigers run-ruled the Highlanders, 11-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning and 13-1 in the bottom of the third inning.
Several reserves, including sophomores Ryleah Lane, Destiny Burton and Ally Jones, had big at-bats for Norman High (8-5), which hosts defending District 6A state champion Southmoore on Tuesday.
Lane, a sophomore, walked with the bases loaded to force home a run in the first game. She had two hits, including a double to drive in two runs in the second game.
Burton added two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the second game. She walked and scored a run in the first game. Jones, who is scheduled to start in the circle against Southmoore, pinch-hit in the bottom of the third inning of the second game and singled to left field to drive in the winning run.
"We got some big [at-bats] off the bench," coach Daniel Wood said. "They've been nothing but team players so far, so when we get an opportunity to get 'em some reps we want to do that."
The Tigers also got some solid pitching from juniors Cadence Brice and Jordyn Mays, who limited the Highlanders to three hits and three runs in two games.
Brice limited the Highlanders to two hits and two earned runs in the first game, retiring the first 11 batters she faced. Mays, the second game starter, surrendered one hit in three innings while throwing just 33 pitches.
"Cadence came out and did a really good job," Wood said. "She was around the zone for the most part throughout the night, just let her defense work for her a little bit.
"Jordyn didn't throw a lot of pitches, but she needed to get some work going into the rest of the week."
Three of Norman High's eight wins this season have come against Lawton MacArthur, whose first-game starter, Grace Adair, threw a combined 137 pitches and gave up 17 earned runs in two games Monday.
She hit five batters in two games, including Norman High catcher Ashtan Gainey four times. Seilani Owens added five hits and three RBI for the Tigers.
"I think right now, defensively and the way our pitchers are throwing, I'm not really too worried about anyone," Wood said when asked about the challenge Southmoore presents. "As long as we come out and are aggressive at the plate and swing with everyone."
