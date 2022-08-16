Norman High’s rollercoaster start to the season continued Tuesday night against district opponent Midwest City at the NHS softball complex.
The Tigers, who struggled offensively the day before in a 5-1 loss at Lawton High to open district play, rebounded with a 9-1 run-rule win against the Bombers.
Senior Avery Bozeman had three hits and drove in three runs for Norman High (3-3, 1-1), the last two coming on a double to win it. Junior Candence Brice got the start for the Tigers and pitched four innings, allowing one run. Sophomore Ally Jones, who has been battling injury, came on in relief of Brice and held Midwest City hitless in one inning of work with two strikeouts.
Coach Daniel Wood’s team has been up and down since opening the season Friday with a pair of losses in the Veteran Bat Company Softball Invitational Tournament. Wood’s players bounced back with two tournament wins Saturday, including a 12-10 win over Lawton High.
On Monday, the Tigers traveled to Lawton for a rematch and played well defensively but managed just one run.
“We had a tough loss last night against Lawton and it would have been really easy for us to come out and just kind of hang our heads and be ‘woe is me,’ but they did a good job of focusing on what we needed to do tonight,” Wood said. “Our pitchers came out and did an excellent job in the circle. They worked fast, and we made adjustments at the plate really quick.”
Freshman McKinzi Maddocks knocked in two runs for the Tigers, who scored three times in the first-inning and benefitted from four Midwest City errors. Starting pitcher Noreli Brown struck out seven Norman High hitters while allowing just two earned runs.
“She had a decent changeup, good rise ball, good drop ball,” Wood said.
Tiger hitters, though, were patient and forced Brown to go deep in the count in several at-bats. Brown threw 110 pitches in 4 1/3 innings of work, including 71 strikes. Brice, by comparison, threw 35 pitches, 25 of which were strikes. Jones threw 21 pitches, including 11 strikes.
“That’s the big thing, if we can make them throw more pitches ... and that’s something we preach about is having quality at-bats ... if we can extend her as long as we can were going to get to her,” Wood said.
Norman High plays in a tournament in Sulphur beginning Thursday.
