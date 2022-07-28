Norman High and Norman North softball swapped spots from last year as both prepare to kick off their seasons. The former’s expectations rose while the latter enters a semi-rebuild with a younger crop of players taking over the team.
For Norman North coach Trey Palacol, despite his team losing 12 seniors, he still expects the team to compete even with a much younger roster.
“We want to make sure that it's not just a rebuilding year, but we're just adding on to what we've already accomplished,” said Palacol. “I think ‘compete’ is the big word for us this year and our goal for this season.”
Norman North finished last season at 22-15, but for Palacol, he’d deem this season a success if he sees enough individual progression with his players – especially from the 14 incoming freshmen.
In order for the team to continue to build off of what they’ve accomplished over the last several seasons, seniors like Reagen Peters will have to take up more of a leadership role as the baton is passed onto her and her fellow upperclassmen.
“Just show up every single day and encourage them,” said Peters. “Pull them aside if they’re struggling and tell them they got this. Just show 100% effort every single day even when we’re all tired.”
Meanwhile, two miles down the road, Norman High coach Daniel Wood expects a better season from last year’s 15-17 finish. Wood – along with a sizable chunk of his roster – now has an extra year of experience under his belt.
Wood enters his second season at the helm with more confidence as he feels like he’s starting to ingrain the type of softball team he wants to his roster.
“I think the girls are getting acclimated to the style of play that we're trying to push a lot quicker, especially some of the younger ones, and the older ones know what's expected of them,” said Wood. “We try to push them to be as aggressive as they possibly can and just play. Go out, make sure you're playing like your hair's on fire but under control — as under control we can be.”
In terms of expectations, Wood said the biggest goal for the season will be to try to build off of last season’s record and collect at least 20 wins. Wood believes the roster being a year older and him gaining experience as a coach warrant a rise in expectations from last season, when it was primarily focused on player development and installing a culture he wants in his team.
“I don't think Norman’s had a 20-win season in quite some time,” said Wood. “The goal is to try to finish in the top three in our district, which I think is probably the toughest (district) in the state. If we’re competing for (a top-three spot), I think that shows that we've come a long way (from last season).”
Even with season expectations flip-flopping between both schools, the most anticipated game remains the Crosstown Clash – the annual matchups between Norman High and Norman North, which will take place on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 this season.
Palacol and Wood – who are good friends and former college teammates at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma – love the historical rivalry between both of their schools and fully embrace it.
“It's one of those rivalries that, so far in my career, that's one of the (most fun) ones I've had,” said Wood. “Last year, we had a girl come over from Norman North and was playing for us. And this year, we had a girl transfer over to them, so that just kind of puts just a little bit more emphasis on that competitiveness between the two of us.”
The feeling is definitely mutual with the players as regardless of whether one team is better than the other or if a player is a freshman or a senior, the buzz that surrounds Crosstown Clash is felt throughout both dugouts.
“I think it's definitely something you have to experience yourself,” said Norman North senior Paige Moore. “It's obviously a big thing with football. But last year, we had a lot bigger of an audience.”
