Trinity Hanska’s walk-off grand slam put an exclamation point on a big day at the plate for Norman North in a run-rule win over Guthrie.
Kaylee Lovekamp put the Timberwolves up 16-12 in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI-single that loaded up the bases with one out. In the next at-bat, Hanska swung at the first pitch and sent it over the center field wall.
The four runs were enough to give the Timberwolves a big enough lead to end the game in a 20-12 win in the sixth. Hanska also homered on the very first pitch of her previous at-bat in the fifth inning, and also sent it over the center field wall.
Lovekamp had a three-run home run in the fifth inning and went three for five at the plate with four RBI. The Timberwolves trailed Guthrie by four runs after the first inning before tying the game with two runs in the bottom of the second.
Guthrie came away with 18 hits in the game, but ended up being overshadowed by 21 hits by the Timberwolves. Hanska led Norman North in hits, going four for five with six RBI.
Jess Moralez went three for four with a triple and Rylee Bottom was three for three with a double. All 11 of the Norman North players that batted came away with a hit, and five players finished with multiple.
Norman North improves to 12-9 overall heading into their final regular season game against Norman High on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Tigers’ defense struggles in loss to Westmoore — Norman High couldn’t make the most of a big day at the plate, falling to Westmoore 22-11 on Tuesday.
After falling behind 4-0 early, the Tigers bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Shayne Roberts hit an RBI-double, while Ryleah Lane and Ashtan Gainey each had RBI-singles in what ended up being a six-hit first inning.
With no outs and the bases loaded, Norman High had a base runner picked off and then batted into a double play to end the inning.
The Tigers wouldn’t be able to keep up as Westmoore would go on to score four runs in the second, three runs in the third and eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 19-5 lead. Eight Norman High batters came away with multiple hits in the game.
Norman High falls to 2-17 with the loss and will be on the road to face Norman North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.