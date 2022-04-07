Heading into this year’s first edition of the Crosstown Clash as heavy underdogs, Norman High found an advantage early through windy conditions Thursday.
With the wind howling into the batters faces, the Tigers moved their outfielders up and forced Norman North to either beat them with ground balls or try to hit one over their heads. The Timberwolves, who have scored at least 12 runs in six of their last seven games, struggled to find the same success they’ve seen this season at the plate.
The Tigers found momentum early, as Shayne Roberts hit a line drive double into left field, and Pippa Werner and Avery Bozeman stepped up and hit two hard ground balls to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
“We’ve got a couple in our lineup that can swing it pretty good, but other than that we’re more of a hard ground ball, line-drive type team so that’s always our strategy game-to-game,” NHS head coach Carly Skinner said.
The Timberwolves didn’t need long to adjust.
Kaylee Lovekamp led off the second inning with a ground ball into left field for a single. The next three NNHS batters reached on ground ball singles including an RBI-single by Cassy Coffman with the bases loaded.
Kaylie Lewis was able to keep a line drive low enough to stay out of the wind and scored the tying run on a double into centerfield.
“I thought we started out like a team that hasn’t played in over a week,” said NNHS head coach Beth Freihofer. “ … We’re normally a long ball hitting team, and this isn’t a favorable day for us, but they overcame it.”
The Tigers stole back the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single by Ryleah Lane when Aria Bates made a nice hustle play from second base to beat the throw to home.
It ended up being the last run the Tigers scored, as the T-Wolves ran away with an 8-3 win.
“We knew it was gonna be a tough fight,” Skinner said. “Just routine plays at the end just kind of gave them a little bit of a cushion, but other than that we’re coming together as a team and everybody’s starting to understand their roles a little bit so we’re just going to keep pushing through.”
A five-hit, three-run fifth inning gave Norman North the lead back. Caroline Carter had an RBI-double on a line drive to centerfield and Harlie Dupler singled on a hard ground ball to give the T-Wolves a 7-3 lead.
Lovekamp was given an opportunity in the top of the seventh inning when the wind finally started to die down. Freihofer noticed this and pointed it out her before she went up to bat.
On the very first pitch, Lovekamp laid into the ball and sent it deep over the left field wall. On the next at-bat, Rylee Bottom swung at the very first pitch and was able to bounce one off the centerfield wall.
Lovekamp finished 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBI.
“She knew she had that window where she could go for it and she did it,” Freihofer said about the home run ball. “And she’s done that several times this year.”
Lewis went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. The Timberwolves finished with 21 team hits, while the Tigers finished with seven.
Roberts came away with two hits in three appearances at the plate and had the team’s only double.
Norman North (8-4) will have the weekend off before their next game against Westmoore on Monday at 5 p.m. The Tigers (1-9) will travel to Dale on Monday at 5 p.m.