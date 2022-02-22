Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Clear skies during the evening. Then a light mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening. Then a light mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.