The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced changes to the regional basketball and state wrestling tournaments in preparation for potential inclement weather this week.
All 6A and 5A regional games that were originally scheduled for Thursday, will now be played on Friday. All of the games set to play on Friday will then be pushed back to Saturday and all games scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Monday.
Friday and Saturday's games will be played at their originally scheduled time and location. Monday's games were be moved to an evening session.
The Norman High and Norman North girls will now be playing on Friday at Southmoore. NHS tips off against Lawton at 6:30 p.m., and the Timberwolves will face Southmoore at 8 p.m.
The final round of the regional will be held on Monday at 7 p.m.
The Norman North boys game against Lawton has been moved back to Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Putnam City North. Norman High will face Southmoore at 6:30 p.m. at Edmond North.
The final game for the Putnam City North regional will be on Monday at 7 p.m. and the final for the Edmond North regional will be on the same day at 8 p.m.
Weigh ins for the state wrestling tournament have been moved to 3:30 p.m. on Friday for the boys and 4 p.m. for the girls. Wrestle-in matches will begin at 5:30 p.m. with first round matches for all classes starting at 7 p.m.