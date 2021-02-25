JENKS — Had Aiden Hayes not taken over the Class 6A state swim meet Wednesday and Thursday at Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, the biggest Norman story of the meet would have been Bria Boreham, Hanna Agee and Jadie Brister.
Powered almost entirely by the Norman North trio, the Timberwolves managed a top-10 finish, each one of them managing a pair of top-five individual finishes as well.
Jenks dominated the event as a whole, repeating as both girls and boys champions, the Trojan girls ringing up 326 points, well ahead of Edmond North’s 233 and the Trojan boys 398, well ahead of Bartlesville’s 278.
The top west-side team in each division were the Shawnee girls, placing third with 176.5 points and the Edmond Memorial boys, also third with 175 points.
The North girls came in eighth with 129 points behind the trio. Fueled by Hayes' history-making day, the North boys placed sixth with 154 points. The Norman High boys, scoring a ninth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, posted 18 points to finish 20th.
Each one of the T-Wolves trio managed a second place finish.
Agee came in second in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 59.63, behind Shawnee’s Piper McNeil.
Boreham was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:06.44, a fingertip back of Jenks Laney Fenton’s 1:06.38.
Brister did it in perhaps the program’s most demanding race, swimming all four strokes to second place in the 200 medley, finishing in 2:11.02, well ahead of her qualifying time of 2:12.54. McNeil won that race, too, finishing in a sparkling 2:04.15.
The three of them together, along with Meg Kemmet, placed third in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:51.98, behind Shawnee and Jenks.
Agee was also third (54.98) in the 100 freestyle, Boreham (2:12.02) third in the 200 medley and Brister fifth (1:01.32) in the 100 back.
