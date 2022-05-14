ARDMORE — Norman High’s Devin Alexander took second place in the boys 100-meter dash as the Tigers finished in eighth place in the team standings at the 6A state track meet.
Alexander, who also finished second in the preliminary races, finished with a time of 10.71. Norman North’s Chapman Mckown came in fifth in the event at 10.86.
The Norman North boys earned 13 points to take 15th overall at the meet. The boys relay team of Cason Cabbiness, Daniel Inoree, Brayden Dorney and Mckown took fifth overall in the boys 4x100-meter relay with a time of 42.66.
Jedediah Fuller was the Tigers’ second highest individual finisher after jumping 22-03.25 in the long jump. The Tigers’ 4x200 relay team took third with a time of 1:28.58 and the 4x100-meter relay team finished sixth in 42.67.
Phin Bonner placed sixth in the mile at 4:23.95, just over 11 seconds behind Deer Creek’s AJ Antonelli in first place.
The Norman North girls 4x800-meter relay team took seventh place with a time of 9:51.56. The Timberwolves were awarded the academic state championship after maintaining a 4.0 GPA this season.