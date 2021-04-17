High school track: North's Migliorino pretty good at her spring sport, too; North girls claim Byram meet

Lari Migliorino may have a decision to make. Not now, and perhaps no time too soon. Eventually, though, she may.
Already a verbal commit to play volleyball at Central Oklahoma, the Norman North junior was busy with her other sport on Saturday at Norman High’s Harve Collins Field, site of the Gregg Byram Classic.
In that sport, in which she’s a virtual high school rookie, having decided to come out for track and field her sophomore spring, only to have the coronavirus kill the season one meet into it, she’s a long jumper and high jumper.
Though still fairly new to track and field, and though her future may appear to be on the volleyball court, she refuses to pick a favorite.
“I love both sports just the same,” she said. “I think they’re, like, both my sports.”
She’s clearly a quick study.
Competing against teams from Norman High, Del City, Westmoore, Choctaw, Deer Creek, Stillwater, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Community Chrisitian and Santa Fe South, Migliorino won Saturday’s high jump competition, clearing 5 feet without a miss, as well as the long jump, leaping 16-feet, 3-inches.
Additionally, having cleared 5-feet without a miss, which secured her victory — both Deer Creek’s Hannah Callahan and Choctaw’s Ava Hayward cleared the mark, yet not without a miss — Migliorino decided to give 5-2 a try.
Officially, she missed it, because she failed to clear it three times. Trying a fourth time, just for fun, she cleared it. Then she gave 5-4 a shot, also just for fun, and only once, and cleared it, too.
In the last Class 6A state meet, two springs ago, 5-feet was good enough to win gold.
Also, at that same 2019 state meet, 16-3 would have been good for 10th place in the long jump.
Jonathan Koscinski, North track and field coach, is very clear on the subject of Migliorino’s potential in her new sport.
“She’s a star at volleyball, but honestly, if she were to dedicate herself wholeheartedly to track, she could be the best long jumper and high jumper in the state,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”
Missy Smith, an assistant track coach at North, who works with Migliorino in the high jump, is bullish on her possibilities.
“I have no doubt that she’ll clear 5-4 by state,” she said.
If Migliorino's potential is in line with her competitiveness, she have many higher and longer jumps in her future.
“If you put me in an event,” she said, “I’m going to try to win it.”
Where her new sport might take her is a great question.
Should her love for it ever pull in front of her original sport, she may have options of which she's yet unaware.
"She has the ability to be a dual sport athlete in college," Smith said.
Perhaps she'll have a decision to make.
• Team race: With Migliorino’s help, and several other Timberwolves, too, the North girls managed to tie Choctaw as meet winners, both finishing with 121 points, followed by Edmond Santa Fe with 114 points. Norman High finished in eighth place with 33 points.
In the boys race, Edmond Santa Fe claimed victory, scoring 155 points. Choctaw was next with 121, followed by Norman High at 83. The Norman North boys finished in seventh place with 33 1/2 points.
• Tigers: NHS recorded no first-place finishes, yet managed to record a few seconds, two of them in relays, helping to forge the Tiger boys' third-place team finish.
The Tigers got second in both the 400 and 800 relays, sending the very same team out for both races: Devin Alexander, Tias McClarty, Luke Morrow, Harrison Benge.
McClarty also finished second in the in the long jump, leaping 19-10.
• T-Wolves: The Norman North girls won the 3200 relay, with the team of Olivia Vanhootegem, Jade Robinson, Devin Jansing and Kinley Kite finishing in 4:21.54. On her own, Kite won the 800 in 2:23.40.
On another day, Robinson might not have been disappointed by her second-place finish in the 3200, yet having been ill during the week, she was happy with her time of 11:36.63.
On March 20, at the Texas Distance Festival, at Carroll High School in Southlake, she ran a personal best and new North program record 11:11.84.
The North boys also received a second-place finish in the 100 from Samuel Fisher, who finished in 10.94.