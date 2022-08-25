After debuting a pregame video before the game that was created by student Lindsey Thompson, the Norman North Timberwolves were able to carry early crowd energy into their game against the Westmoore Jaguars, winning in four sets.
The win extends the Timberwolves’ winning streak to a season-high three games. The Timberwolves now stand 7-3 on the season.
The Timberwolves were able to win the first two sets definitively with scores of 25-17 and 25-13. The lone loss came in the third set, which saw the teams go back and forth.
After trailing by three points to start the set, the Timberwolves were able to rally back and score six straight of their own. Eventually, the Jaguars were able to pull out a close 25-23 win at the end after a heated back-and-forth match.
After the loss, Timberwolves coach Faith Avalos rallied her troops and told her team to not lose focus and to stay sharp.
“Really, we just made way too many errors,” Avalos said. “Just got to control our side of the game.”
The Timberwolves bounced back and closed the match out in the fourth set with a hard-fought 25-21 win. After trailing 21-13, the Jaguars were able to make it interesting by closing the game out on a valiant 8-4 run.
Avalos credited senior captains Katie Kohlar and Riley Roberts as key pieces in the win, saying their leadership skills both on and off the court have helped the team out tremendously.
“I think [she] and Riley Roberts are just phenomenal for the team,” said Avalos. “...They do great in school. They’re great leaders for the team. They lead by example doing the right things off the court. They push each other in practice and push the team and that’s what we need.”
Even though the team is currently enjoying an extensive win streak, Avalos continues to preach to them to work hard and improve their skills.
“We are going to really practice hard work on the things that we’re just continually pushing in practice to see if we can make that muscle memory and not just every now and then, and just see what we can do,” Avalos said.
Norman North returns to action on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Southmoore SaberCats. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. CT.
